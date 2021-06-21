| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I was just riding along and my gears slipped' - Sam Bennett reveals 'simple accident' that led to Tour De France agony

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland has been ruled out of this year's Tour de France Expand

Close

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland has been ruled out of this year's Tour de France

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland has been ruled out of this year's Tour de France

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland has been ruled out of this year's Tour de France

Gerard Cromwell

A devastated Sam Bennett has been forced out of this year's Tour de France by a lingering knee injury, just five days before the Grand Depart in Brest.

Last year's green jersey and double stage winner, Bennett has been battling to be fit enough to ride after a seemingly innocuous training incident when his chain slipped and his knee banged off his handlebars a few weeks ago.

"It was a really simple accident," said the clearly bereft Carrick-On-Suir sprinter of the incident that has ruled him out of defending his green jersey this year.

Most Watched

Privacy