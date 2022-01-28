‘I want to inspire more people to race’ - Irish cyclocross trailblazer Maria Larkin on World Championship mission

Maria Larkin, on her way to winning the Cyclocross National Championships earlier this month, is the sole senior Irish representative at the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend . Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Maria Larkin is more than just a bike rider for Team Ireland in Arkansas this weekend.

As a resident of Chicago for over a decade, the 34-year-old from Mayo will be the local guide for the five-strong Irish team at this weekend’s Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville. She made the 10-hour drive from her adopted home on Wednesday with a car loaded up with bike stands, tents and other equipment while the others flew in from Dublin. She even helped find the perfect rental accommodation for the team.

But Larkin is used to multi-tasking, mixing life as an elite cyclocross racer and her full-time job as an architect. Although, as a senior store designer for Trek Bikes, even her day-job keeps her connected to the cycling community.

The return of the Cyclocross World Championships to American soil for the first time since 2013 completes a circle for Larkin. Nine years ago in Louisville, Kentucky, Larkin was a curious spectator, who had tagged along with some friends she'd met in the Chicago cycling scene. But the scale and excitement of the event – that can best be described as a mix of road cycling, mountain biking and steeplechase - opened up a world of possibilities.

"That race had such a big effect on me, seeing those pros racing. I didn’t even know you could be a pro at the time,” she admits. “I didn’t know who Marianne Vos was at the time, I didn’t know anything about the sport, I’d raced locally but you know what I mean. I didn’t have that idea of how big the event could be. So having seen that, and how special it was, it was such an amazing event … and for it to be coming back, well it’s something I’m really excited for."

This weekend she is the sole representative in the senior category on the back of winning her second Irish title earlier this month.

It’s been a steep learning curve for the late starter in the sport, whose only experience of cycling in her home town of Balla, near Castlebar, was on her way to football training.

After the downturn in the economy in Ireland, moving to Chicago made sense for an aspiring architect, but it was also the start of her cycling education.

“I got a commuter bike when I moved to the States because it was really cheap,” she says. “I think I paid about 100 dollars for a second-hand bike. It was a good way to get around. I think at the time it was a fairly fashionable scene too.”

After spending summers in Chicago, Larkin moved over full-time in 2012 and in the winter was exposed to the ‘cross’ scene for the first time, with the help of her boyfriend - now husband - Kyle.

And after the experience of Louisville she was determined to plot her way to the elite level.

“I started racing as much as possible. I did a lot of races in the US, I started racing at UCI level. I just came in as someone who didn’t know anyone and then slowly over the course of nine years (climbed the ladder).”

In 2018 Larkin became the first Irish woman to ride the Elite Cyclocross World Championships and she has won the last two national championships. Although this weekend, she knows she’s jumping in the deep end.

A slimmed-down field of about 30 riders in the senior race, due to Covid and injuries, makes for a more ‘intimidating’ prospect for Larkin, who says her goal is to finish on the same lap as the ultimate champion. But even being in the field is fulfilling a significant ambition. In 2013, when she went looking for Irish jerseys in the field there were none.

“I do like to think of it as kind of a benchmark for the future for the next woman who’s racing from Ireland,” says the Mayo woman. “I want someone to see that result and say ‘oh well I could do better than that’. I want to do as well as I can but still have that performance that someone can say ‘I can beat that’ and then inspiring more people to race. I think people look up to the riders who’ve come before them and say ‘I look up to that person, but I also want to beat that person’.”

Cyclocross World Championships, Live Eurosport

Saturday (Irish times)

7.0pm - Men U-23: Sean Nolan and Dean Harvey

8.30pm - Women Elite: Maria Larkin

Sunday

5.0pm - Men Juniors: Liam O'Brien and Travis Harkness