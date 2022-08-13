| 14.5°C Dublin

‘I think fatherhood has changing me for the better,’ says Sam Bennett as he bids to get season back on track

Sam Bennett celebrates winning the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race earlier this year. Bennett will be back in action at the European road race championships tomorrow and at the Vuelta a Espana which starts on Friday Expand
Sam Bennett celebrates winning the Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race earlier this year. Bennett will be back in action at the European road race championships tomorrow and at the Vuelta a Espana which starts on Friday

Gerard Cromwell

A lot has changed for Sam Bennett since he galloped across the line at the head of a heaving peloton to win the final stage of the 2020 Tour de France on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Since becoming the first Irish rider since Seán Kelly to win the Tour’s coveted green jersey of points classification winner, Bennett has changed teams, changed goals and even changed a few nappies.

