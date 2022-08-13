‘I think fatherhood has changing me for the better,’ says Sam Bennett as he bids to get season back on track

A lot has changed for Sam Bennett since he galloped across the line at the head of a heaving peloton to win the final stage of the 2020 Tour de France on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Since becoming the first Irish rider since Seán Kelly to win the Tour’s coveted green jersey of points classification winner, Bennett has changed teams, changed goals and even changed a few nappies.

The arrival of his son Benjamin eight months ago has even changed his breakfast routine.

“I need two spoons to eat my breakfast now,” laughs the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter. “He generally gets up with me and we have breakfast together. Anything I eat, he wants some of, so when I have my oats in the morning, I have a spoon and he has a spoon. He can put away some food. I think it’s going to be good for my weight.”

Bennett has had plenty of time to spend with his baby son this year after a slower-than-usual start to the season saw him left off the Bora-Hansgrohe team for the Tour de France as they focused on trying to win the race overall rather than going for stage wins. Although disappointed at the time, he sees now that being at home for the month of July might have been a blessing in disguise.

“I felt I was ready for the Tour and was a bit upset by it,” he admits. “It was a hard one to take because in the last four Grand Tours I’ve done, I’ve got a stage win. I felt ‘why should things change?’ But it turned out to be a very hard Tour, with maybe only three or four sprint finishes. I was looking at it on TV and was like ‘well . . . there are worse things than missing that’.”

The new philosophical outlook is one that perhaps fatherhood has coaxed out of Bennett as it opens his eyes to the whole new world that exists outside of cycling.

“It’s weird, but I used to have a bit of a work environment in my house,” he says. “Now, it’s more of a family vibe. That’s taken a bit of adjustment because I was somebody who was quite obsessed with what I did. My way of fixing a problem or chasing form was making it the only thing I did. There was no other thing to life. There was no outside world. There was nothing else apart from what I had to do to be 100pc. I was 24/7. Constant. When I see now, how I was, I don’t know how Tara put up with it.

“Now, if I have a bad day on the bike, I have to leave that outside the door. I want to bring a happy vibe in. I found it hard for a while to do that because that was how I got my success in the past, but I think it’s changing me for the better. When I go away now, he’s smiling up at me when I come back. The last month or so he’s really getting his own personality, and I’m getting this real connection with him, and that’s something that’s quite special.”

On the bike, however, things haven’t gone as well as hoped this season. A prolific winner since turning pro in 2014, Bennett has just one victory to his name this year after a series of unfortunate events that even Lemony Snicket couldn’t have imagined. It started when an innocuous-looking bang of a knee off his handlebars saw him miss most of last year and continued with other niggles this year.

“I went into UAE (Tour) with almost nothing done and got two podiums,” he says of his season opener in February. “Then I got sick during the classics, got going again, had some other knee problems in April and stuff. The knee from last year was perfect. It was the opposite one. I’d so much time off the bike last year that the tendons and ligaments and stuff got weaker and I had some other injuries this year that I just kept to myself really. Little things that knocked me back.”

But as the doomsayers read into his dearth of victories, Bennett himself knows the reasons behind the drought and that things could be much worse.

“I’m not going to say there’s been no stress because we’re paid to perform, but there have been reasons for it, and I can see progression all the time,” he says. “It took me a long time to get to that level and it’s taken me a while this year to get back, but I can feel the normal sensations coming back in the races. Of course, you want to do that sooner and it is frustrating when you have some massive opportunities with a great team and great teammates.

“I was in the team in its early days and it’s nice to see it grow into a team that can challenge for every race they ride. Bora-Hansgrohe have been fantastic. They have my back. They still trust me, which is the main thing. It must be hard for some guys . . . what is it, eight months in now?” he asks, without really expecting an answer. “It’s really nice that they still support me and believe I’ll come back to my level. I have all the tools to be successful there. You want to take advantage of it and make the most of it, but I’m only human. I can see progression all the time, though. It’s not far away. I just have to make it happen now.”

A return to action at the Tour of Poland last month saw him take fifth place on stage two, but the race didn’t pass without incident or accident, with riders protesting against several dangerous finishes that caused huge pile-ups in the peloton. Bennett didn’t escape unscathed from the hazards of the job.

“I think having a family at home now who really depend on cycling changes your outlook a lot,” he says. “I switch it off in the bunch sprints, but even driving, you change when there’s a little person with you. At the end of the day, you still want to make it home to them.

“In the first sprint, I came really close to hitting the edge of the barrier head-on. At that moment, I just accepted I was going to crash. I was like ‘Right, brace yourself. This is going to hurt. This is going to break something!’ I don’t know how, but I came out the other side of it.

“Then the stage I actually crashed on, you had so many sprinters, so many sprint trains and they didn’t create the right environment for that finale. We went into a corner a little hot, let’s say. I had nowhere to go and went into the barriers quite hard. I think the organisers tried to pass the responsibility back to us for the crashes, but the barriers on the first day were just ridiculous.”

Tomorrow Bennett leads an Irish team containing his Bora-Hansgrohe lead-out man Ryan Mullen, Banteer’s Eddie Dunbar, Banbridge man Matt Teggart and national champion Rory Townsend at the European Road Race Championships in Munich. The Irish contingent will be one of those teams hoping the 209km race ends in a bunch sprint.

“I think the Germans, the Dutch, the Belgians, the French if they have (Arnaud) Demare, and us, will all want a sprint,” he says. “The climb is early on, so I don’t think it should split up the race and, if it does, it should come back, so I think it will be a bunch sprint.

“It could be a bit messy because there’ll be guys who haven’t worked together before. It’ll be weird to see (Bora-Hansgrohe teammate) Dany van Poppel on another team and having to sprint against him. He’ll have (Dylan) Groenewegen and (Fabio) Jakobsen on his wheel, so they’ll be a very hard team to beat, but we have a super strong squad ourselves.

“The main thing will be to try and stick together and, if I have the legs, to get me to the last kilometre fresh. If I have my normal legs, it’s not out of reach to win the bloody thing, but there’s a lot of people who want to do that too.”

After the Europeans, Bennett gets his first Grand Tour start since 2020 at the Vuelta a España next Friday. Bora-Hansgrohe yesterday named him in their line-up alongside Mullen, Van Poppel, Sergio Higuita, Wilco Kelderman, Emanuel Buchmann, Jonas Koch and Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley.

“I think I need a Grand Tour in the legs to get that strength in depth back,” he says. “There seems to be quite a few opportunities there and it would be nice to get a few results. It would be nice to end the season on a bit of a high and start afresh next year.”

Bennett will have one extra fan watching him race from now as young Benjamin has been fascinated with the colourful spectacle on TV recently, although his father is hoping he’ll follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, former Waterford FC player and manager Mick Bennett instead.

“I want him to be a footballer. Grandad wants to bring him out on the bike. He loves bikes. He just stares at the TV when it’s on, so I think I’m in trouble.”