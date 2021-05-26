‘I still can’t believe it’s happening’ – Dan Martin completes Grand Tour hat-trick with sensational stage win at Giro

Ireland's Dan Martin of Israel Start–Up Nation celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 17 at the Giro. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Dan Martin has climbed to a sensational victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia to complete a Grand Tour hat-trick.

The Irish veteran claimed the 22nd professional win of his career, and probably his most impressive, as he led a 20-man breakaway for most of the 193km on a mountainous day before dropping them all by the opening slopes of the final climb and holding off the general classification leaders at the summit finish of Sega di Ala.

Martin’s first stage win in the Giro d’Italia, which he adds to his two wins in the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, makes him just the third Irishman - after Shay Elliott and Sam Bennett - to have a full set of Grand Tour stage wins. His stunning performance also sees the Israel Start-Up Nation rider move up to 1tth in the general classification.

“I really went full gas with 2.5km to go because I knew if they were coming close I could kill their morale,” he said. “It wasn’t until then that I went really all in, I think that shake of the head at the end really says I didn’t believe it was happening and still can’t believe it’s happening.

“The race has been a rollercoaster for us as a team, we lost Krists (Neilands) on the first day, then we’d some really good stages, some seconds, thirds, a lot of podiums, then we lost Demma (Alessandro de Marchi), and Alex (Dowsett) got sick but our spirit has always been amazing, we’ve had a brilliant team atmosphere.

“And that showed this morning, we had a plan to put me in the breakaway and everybody worked for that, everybody played a part in this.”

Right from the stage start in Canazei Martin put in a huge effort to instigate the break and stretch out their advantage, but with the peloton keeping them on a tight leash, the hopes of staying clear looked to be fading on the penultimate climb of the day, the 14km Passo di San Valentino. However, Martin crossed the summit with Gianni Moscon (Ineos), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R) and an advantage of 2min 30secs.

That lead had evaporated to one minute by the time they reached the foot of the final climb and sparked Martin into action again as he quickly dropped his remaining breakaway companions and stretched his advantage out to 1min 30secs on the slimmed-down peloton.

Back in the pink-jersey group, Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) pushed overall leader Egan Bernal (Ineos) into the red for the first time in this Giro on the steep slopes and, alongside Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) began to chase down Martin. However, the Irish climbing specialist had timed his effort to perfection to cross the line solo 13 seconds ahead of Almeida.

Bernal battled to limit his losses to 53 seconds on Yates, who finished third on the day and is now third overall.

Nicholas Roche finished the stage in 16½ minutes back in 41st place. and sits 61st overall.