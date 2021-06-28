'I have balls on my body, he doesn't' - Deceuninck-Quick-Step boss in extraordinary attack on Sam Bennett

Ireland's Sam Bennett has been accused of "lacking balls" in an extraordinary attack by Deceuninck-Quick-Step team manager Patrick Lefevere.

Bennett - who has been linked with a return to Bora Hansgrohe at the end of the season - was ruled out of this year's Tour de France last week through injury.

Lefevere previously questioned Bennett's injury but has taken things to the next level and has threatened to halve Bennett's wages until his contract expires.

"It's more unfortunate for him than it is for me," Lefevere told Belgium media outlet Nieuwsblad.

"He first wept like a small child when he left Bora Hansgrohe and 14 months later he signs with the same team because he got a little more money.

"That says more about him than about me. I have balls on my body, he doesn't. What will happen next Monday? If he behaves, he will race. And otherwise… Not racing for three months, that is 50 percent less salary."

Mark Cavendish replaced Bennett in the Deceuninck-QuickStep Tour squad and Lefevere says the latter is mentally stronger than Irishman Bennett.

"Mark has nothing to lose, we told him that. That's a luxury. He is also mentally stronger than Sam. Even when Bennett was the fastest of the pack he was constantly doubting himself.

"I sent him (Bennett) WhatsApp message last weekend and he replied: 'I'm on my bike'. So I thought he would call me after that, but I haven't heard from him again. Yes sorry, I'm the boss hey, he has to call me. I don't call him.

"He will be paid until 31 December and I am adhering to the contract correctly. But you have to be two to fulfil a contract. He shows little respect for me.

"I have five team leaders, four doctors, my trainers. At that point it was up to him to call me and he gets rid of it with I'm on my bike. I don't think he's still on his bike now and hasn't gotten off it once to be able to make a phone call. After the training, he could call me and explain himself what was going on."