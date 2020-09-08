'I felt incredibly proud watching it' - Ronan O'Gara has front-row seat to Sam Bennett's magic moment

Sam Bennett won his first-ever stage in the Tour De France on Tuesday. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier

It was an historic day for Sam Bennett at the Tour De France and Ronan O'Gara was on hand to experience the moment.

Bennett became the sixth Irishman to win a stage at the Tour De France when he crossed the line in a sprint finish in Île de Ré, which is located near O'Gara's home. The Munster legend is currently the head coach of Top 14 side La Rochelle, and he explained to Off The Ball how he had a front row seat for Bennett's magic moment.

"The route literally passed by our house," O'Gara said.

"We were on the wall outside, had the Irish flag around the neck, goose pimples, just unbelievable."

"They flew past and then we went back inside to the TV to watch the finish," he continued.

"It was a great day, I felt incredibly proud watching it. I think when you leave Ireland you become even prouder if that’s possible.

"I’m obviously not that into cycling but I grew up in the era of Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche."

Bennett pipped Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan to the line on Tuesday’s 168.5km stage 10 with former team-mate Peter Sagan taking third for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Bennett's win makes him the sixth Irishman to win a Tour De France stage, joining Shay Elliott, Seán Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley and Dan Martin.

Bennett’s success saw him claim the green jersey while there were no major changes in the general classification with Primoz Roglic retaining the overall lead.

Online Editors