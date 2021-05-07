'I didn’t think this was going to be my day' - Sam Bennett claims second stage win at Tour of Algarve

Sam Bennett took his second win in three days at the Tour of the Algarve when he left all his rivals in the dust at the end of the third stage from Faro to Tavira.

The Irishman shot off the wheel of his lead-out man, Michael Morkov, to win easily, with Dutch rider Danny van Poppel second to Bennett as he had been on Wednesday – Morkov held on for third place.

In words that will have his fans at home envious, Bennett told the story of the day. “I wasn’t sure I could do it, I didn’t think this was going to be my day. The heat was oppressive out there, I didn’t know if I’d have it in the legs in this heat. But I just got onto Michael’s wheel as we came into the last corner with 400m to go and then I went for home.”

Bennett lost too much time in Thursday’s mountain stage to chase the leader’s jersey, but he now has the points tunic and will fancy keeping that to the end of the race.

If Bennett is able to sprint this well off limited training recently, you have to wonder if he would not have been better off going for the Giro d’Italia, which starts in Turin on Saturday. Given his current form, you have to think that two or three Grand Tour stage wins were there to be plundered by Sam.