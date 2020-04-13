| 5°C Dublin

How Chris McGlinchey has become the virtual leader of the one sport that's on the rise in lockdown

Zwift racing helping riders stay connected to teams and friends

Chris McGlinchey on his way to winning the Cycling Ireland Zwift League event last Saturday, April 11

Ciarán Lennon

Each Saturday morning for the last three weeks Chris McGlinchey has been dishing out punishment from his garage.

The 26-year-old from Belfast has dominated what is surely the biggest sporting event of the lockdown which has seen over 1,000 living rooms and garages around the country, and a little bit beyond, brought together on the Zwift racing computer platform.

McGlinchey has previously excelled in mountain-biking, downhill racing, cyclocross and road racing, but his success on the virtual roads has been even more pronounced and on Saturday he made it three wins from three against an enormous field that included two-time Tour de France stage winner Thomas de Gendt.