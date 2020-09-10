How Bradley Wiggins' 'banter' over Sam Bennett has raised Irish heckles

Bradley Wiggins is pictured speaking about Sam Bennett on Eurosport, as Sean Kelly listens

He didn't say that, did he?

He most certainly did. And yes, Bradley Wiggins has divided a nation - the Irish one - with his comments on Sam Bennett.

Was it just 'banter' or another attempt to claim an Irish sporting success as a British one?

The levels of outrage that accompanied the Belgian-born retired British cycling superstar's take on Irish hero Bennett's nationality on Eurosport has reached seriously high levels.

His comments were dissected into three sections.

Firstly, there was the assertion that "we can almost consider him British." Yes, that time-honoured red rag to the Irish bull.

This tends to happen when an Irish sports person becomes successful on a world stage, like Bennett did when he won Stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Secondly, the reference to "you lot." That didn't go down well either.

Given the chequered history between the two nations, that old British slant on those splitters across the water raised more than a few heckles.

Thirdly, was the put-down of another Irish cycling hero Sean Kelly and his accent, honed in Carrick-on-Suir in the same county that Bennett calls home. "At least we understand what he's saying, we can't understand what you're saying Sean, can we?"

The Irish public didn't take that one lying down, even though Sean did.

A possible failure to spot Wiggins' attempt at a wind-up on television, got us, and got us good.

Like a pothole on the road, however, Kelly saw the attempted wind-up let it pass him by with a "you're not claiming him" quip. They are good friends, by all accounts

To counter-balance the argument that Wiggins' words were just a bit of 'craic' came the assertion that there are some things you just don't joke about. Most of us know what they are by now.

Wiggins has since insisted that the comments were indeed a bit of fun and the fact that he made the comments so blatantly suggests so.

What's arguably more irksome are the subtle suggestions emanating from Britain over many decades that certain sports stars are British when they're winning.

It might be slipped into a general conversation on television or other media forms, it might be an ill-judged headline. The BBC were dab-hands at it before Sky came along.

But the same sports people become Irish/Jamaican/Indian/Australia, or even Belgian, when they're not winning.

'If you're not first, you're last' so to speak.

That's what rankles Irish people most, and Wiggins reopened that old wound.

Was the 2012 Tour de France champion merely trying to test Irish limits to how far the 'craic' can extend to?

Finally, there is the fact that Bennett was also born in Belgium, due to his father's six-year stint as a professional footballer with Eendracht Wervik.

So, are the Belgians claiming him too?

