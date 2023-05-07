Home-favourite Milan wins stage two at Giro d’Italia as Eddie Dunbar is delayed by late crash

Italian sprinter Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) wins his first Grand Tour stage during today's second stage of the Giro d'Italia: Photo: Reuters© REUTERS

Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory in a crash-affected finale of the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on, while pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel held on to the leader’s pink jersey.