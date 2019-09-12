Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won gold at the UCI Paracycling World Championships for the third straight year after claiming first place in the time trial.

Gold again for Dunlevy and McCrystal as cycling duo claim time trial win at world championships

The duo beat off competition from New Zealand pair Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen, coming home 58 seconds clear in a time of 41:2.51.

Speaking after their latest win, Dunlevy spoke of her delight at once again coming out on top at the world championships.

"We had form coming into it from our previous results," she said.

"I believed that we could do it, and I really, really wanted this one. I know Eve did as well. It was really tough out there. It was a flat course and that suited us, but it was a long, hard TT. We fought all the way. I am absolutely delighted to win again."

McCrystal added: "I enjoyed it. I could see a few riders ahead of us so it was nice ot have a carrot to push on and win in the end."

