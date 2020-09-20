Glory for Ireland's Sam Bennett in Paris as he wins final stage to clinch green jersey at Tour de France

Sam Bennett has capped an incredible three weeks by becoming the first Irish rider to take home a Tour de France classification of any colour in 31 years.

In doing so, the Carrick-on-Suir man emulated his compatriot, Sean Kelly, who claimed the famed maillot vert for the fourth and final time in 1989.

With his nearest rival, Peter Sagan, not contesting the intermediate sprint of the 122km stage from Mantes-la-Jolie, Bennett's fifth place meant his points lead became unassailable and it just came down to finishing the Tour in Paris.

However, the 29-year old wasn't happy to simply coast home and out-sprinted his rivals to add second Tour stage win on the Champs-Elysee to go with his maiden victory twelve days ago on stage 10.

Bennett launched his sprint early and briefly looked like he might be overhauled by the hard-chasing world champion Mads Pedersen, but he would not be denied in the race all sprinters want to win the most.

Sagan took third place ahead of Alexander Kristoff and Elia Viviani while Tadej Pogacar rolled home in yellow to cap a remarkable closing weekend.

Expand Close Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Green was the only classification left to be determined after Pogacar’s incredible ride in Saturday’s time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles saw the Slovenian secure the yellow jersey as well as the King of the Mountains’ polka dots and the best young rider’s white on his Tour debut.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Bennett said after the race. “The green jersey and the Champs-Elysees, the world championships of sprinting. I never thought I’d be able to win this stage and to do it in green is so special.

“And to do it too with my dream team, Deceuninck-QuickStep – the way the boys rode all day was fantastic. It’s just so amazing the feeling, I can’t thank everyone enough.”

The 29-year-old Bennett had come to his third career Tour focused purely on stage wins, desperate to capitalise on the strength of the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad he joined this winter after finding his path at Bora-Hansgrohe blocked by Sagan.

He got the victory he craved on the Ile de Re on the aforementioned stage 10 but after Sagan was relegated from the sprint a day later, Bennett found himself in an unexpected battle for green with his old team-mate, who had won the classification a record seven times since 2012.

Read More

The ensuing fight cost Bennett energy he might have saved for sprints, but he ultimately had enough for an emotional victory on the cobbles of the Champs-Elysees.

“All the suffering in the mountains is so worth it now,” Bennett continued. “All the years trying to come up, trying to make it…It took me so long to get here. I’m sorry if it’s coming across too much, I just want to enjoy it.”

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, T.D., and Government Chief Whip and Minister for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, T.D. were among the first to congratulate Mr Bennett.

Minister Martin said: “I am delighted to congratulate Sam Bennett on winning the prestigious green jersey at the Tour de France. This year’s race was particularly demanding and holding off seven time winner Peter Sagan to retain the green jersey from Stage 10 was a fantastic achievement. To win with one of his dream teams as a child must make the victory all the more satisfying and I have no doubt that his teammates at Deceuninck–Quick-Step, his family and friends and everyone in Carrick-on-Suir are extremely proud of him today.”

Minister Chambers added: “Congratulations to Sam on winning the green jersey in the Tour de France today. It is 31 years since another native of Carrick-on-Suir, Sean Kelly, won the green jersey for a fourth time and your achievement today is a fantastic boost to cycling in Ireland. Winning the green jersey is just reward for all the hard work and dedication you have shown to your sport over the last few years and I would like to wish you continued success in the future.”

Expand Close Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, greets Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey on the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, greets Sam Bennett of Ireland, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey on the twenty-first and last stage of the 2020 Tour de France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Behind the sprint, Pogacar rolled home resplendent in yellow after his success 24 hours earlier lifted him above his friend and compatriot Primoz Roglic at the top of the general classification.

A day before his 22nd birthday, Pogacar is the youngest winner since a 19-year-old Henri Cornet won a very different looking event back in 1904.

“It’s unbelievable, crazy,” Pogacar said. “Even if I would have come second or last, it wouldn’t matter, it would still be nice to be here but this is just the top of the top, I cannot describe this feeling with words.

“Today was very special with my team-mates. Finally some time to talk with them on the bike and not just going full gas every day.

“I have a lot of respect for all the riders, every single one of them congratulated me today. I am really thankful. This sport is really amazing.”

Before the clink of champagne glasses in the Parisian suburbs, there was the promise of a rider-led show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter, albeit one that could easily have been missed.

Kevin Reza, the only black rider in the peloton and on home turf as the race passed through Versailles, lined up just behind the jersey wearers on the start line, but beyond the odd ‘No To Racism’ slogan scribbled across some of the riders’ face masks, there was no major gesture.

PA Media