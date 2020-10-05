Gillespie reigns supreme in super National finish

The day began in cold but sunny conditions, as the 30-strong field raced downhill to the first turn (stock photo)

Strong winds and hard racing made for an exciting and intense Senior Women's National Championship as Lara Gillespie sprinted to victory.

The UCD Cycling Club rider came first in a mass sprint victory which filled the finish straight at Knockaderry on the last day of the Newcastlewest CC promoted event.

Lara, 19, was followed on the line by Thursday's Time Trial National Champion Eve McCrystal (Strata 3-VeloRevolution) and Ellen McDermott (Team Boompods).

The day began in cold but sunny conditions, as the 30-strong field raced downhill to the first turn. Very quickly a break formed with McCrystal attacking in a small group. But as the 20-kilometre lap continued the breeze turned from light to gale nullifying multiple escapes from gaining traction.

There were several attempts to break free but on the heavy terrain they were constantly brought back to the peloton.

There was little chance that the strong women's field would settle and as they closed in on the finish, after 80 kilometres, there were more attempts to break the stand-off. But the last kilometre saw riders mark each other for the sprint.

Gillespie kicked hard on the uphill sprint and took the victory a bike length ahead of McCrystal.

