Geraint Thomas remains in pink jersey with Eddie Dunbar staying seventh after rain-interrupted day at the Giro

Britain's Geraint Thomas wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he stands on podium after completing the 13th stage of the Giro D'Italia. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)© AP

Online EditorsThe Press Association

Einer Rubio won stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia as Geraint Thomas retained the Maglia Rosa on a rain-interrupted day which saw the race shortened.