Four-time champion Chris Froome ruled out of Tour de France after suffering suspected broken leg in crash

Froome would have been trying to join the elite group of cyclists who have won the sport’s greatest race five times, but now faces a long spell off the bike as he recovers from what is believed to be a broken leg.

Indeed, at the age of 34, this setback could mark the end of Froome’s Grand Tour career. Riders don’t usually win three-week Tours in their mid-30’s and since Froome has already won all three of them, France, Italy and Spain, this could well signal the end of a fabulous career of stage-race riding.

The Briton was practicing on the course of today’s time-trial in the Dauphine Libere race in the French Alps when he came off on a corner. Team Ineos, formerly Sky, boss Sir Dave Brailsford said that Froome had suffered ‘ a very serious injury’. Bulletins later said Froome was believed to have broken his leg.

Online Editors