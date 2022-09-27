Four-time Tour de France Chris Froome left with 'shredded elbow' after getting 'doored'

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome said he was left with a "shredded elbow" after slamming into a car door that opened just as he was riding past.

Froome said in a video on TikTok that he got "doored" on a ride in Monaco on Sunday.

"Which means as I was riding along, someone in a parked car opened their door right in front of me. It was literally about a metre in front of me, I didn't even make it to my brakes," he added.

"I hit the door and went flying over."

The 37-year-old British rider urged people to use the "Dutch Reach" method when opening doors to help avoid injuries to passing cyclists.

Rather than using the hand closest to the door to open it, the Dutch Reach sees drivers and passengers use their far hand, allowing them to swivel and check behind them as they exit into traffic.

"Use the Dutch Reach, it's extremely helpful and causes a lot less pain to us cyclists and it's a very simple thing for you guys to do," Froome added.