Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal taken to hospital after accident

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering an accident while training in his native Colombia.

It was reported that Bernal, 25, had been involved in a collision with a parked bus while riding close to his home near Bogota.

A statement from the Ineos Grenadiers offered few details of his injuries but said the 2019 Tour winner had been conscious after the crash.

“He is stable and undergoing further assessment,” the statement said.

While the majority of the Grenadiers squad trains in Europe, Bernal has remained in Colombia to prepare for the upcoming season, riding alongside a select group of team-mates that includes former Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz.

Bernal had been expected to start the new season at the Tour de la Provence in France, beginning on February 10.