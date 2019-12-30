Irish professional cyclist Conor Dunne says it is “the right time” to announce his retirement from the sport.

Irish professional cyclist Conor Dunne says it is “the right time” to announce his retirement from the sport.

Former national cycling champion Conor Dunne reaches end of the road as he confirms retirement plan

The 27-year-old confirmed his decision on social media saying he's looking forward to putting his "energy into a new challenge" in 2020.

An Israel Cycling Academy rider for 2019, Dunne spent most of his career racing at Continental and ProContinental level and won the Irish national road race championships in 2018.

"Next year I'll be hanging up the race wheels for good," Dunne said in his post. "Racing bikes was an adventure I'll never forget, that I shared with so many incredible people. It's hard to say goodbye to something that has motivated/driven me for so long but now felt like the right time to put my energy into a new challenge and I'm so excited about what comes next. I'm proud of what I managed within the sport.

"Most of the time I got an absolute kicking but every now and then I managed to win the odd race with myself and I feel I always gave all I had in the process."

Dunne completed the 2019 Giro d'Italia and the 2017 Vuelta a Espana, when racing with the now defunct Irish pro team Aqua Blue Sport.

I've been pretty quiet on my plans for next year, enjoying some time with my family and taking a break from everything. Next year I'll be hanging up the race wheels for good. Racing bikes was an adventure I'll never… https://t.co/KNqevxlSXJ — Conor Dunne (@conordunnealot) December 30, 2019

At 6ft 8ins, Dunne was not made for climbing mountains but he dug incredibly deep to survive the two Grand Tours of his career.

Dunne announced himself with a stage win at the 2013 Rás Tailteann while racing for Carrick Wheelers and went on to ride for Sean Kelly's An Post-Chain Reaction team.

Online Editors