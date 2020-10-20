Fernando Gaviria ruled out of Giro's 16th stage after second positive Covid-19 test

Fernando Gaviria will not start stage 16 of the Giro dItalia after testing positive for coronavirus during Monday's rest day

Fernando Gaviria will not start stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for coronavirus during Monday's rest day.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was one of two individuals to return a positive test from 492 conducted since the end of stage 15 on Sunday, along with an AG2R La Mondiale staff member.

Gaviria becomes the fourth rider to test positive during the Giro following Simon Yates, Steven Kruijswijk and Michael Matthews.

Significantly, it is the second time this year that Gaviria has tested positive for the virus, having been quarantined in March following the UAE Tour - the first race to be affected by the pandemic.

A team statement said: "All other riders and staff returned a negative test, and will undergo further testing (on Tuesday).

"The team's medical staff are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely.

"Gaviria was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic."

Last week, the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams left the race due to positive tests within their camp.

Mitchelton-Scott took the decision after four members of staff tested positive, two days after Yates had withdrawn from the race, while Kruijswijk's positive led to Jumbo-Visma's exit.

Online Editors