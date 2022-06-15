Fast-finishing Matthew Teggart draws first blood to claim Rás yellow jersey

The peloton makes it way along the Dublin Road to Athy during Stage 1 of the Rás Tailteann 2022 at Horse and Jockey in Parkstown, Tipperary. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ulster’s Matthew Teggart continued a rich vein of form that has already seen him take four big wins on the domestic scene when he outgunned a heaving peloton into Horse and Jockey to claim the first yellow jersey of the 2022 Rás Tailteann .

The long awaited 140km opening stage got off to a blistering start, with constant aggression seeing 49km of racing covered in the first hour. And the fireworks didn’t stop after that.

As various groups went clear and were brought back, Teggart’s Cycling Ulster team were represented in most of the big moves with Gareth O’Neill infiltrating a five-man group approaching the second category ascent of Deenside after 93km, alongside Darragh McCarter (Dublin Port), British duo James McKay (Sheffield) and Josh Housely (Spirit BSS) and Dutchman Thomas Hartog (West Frisia).

By the top though, this move was overtaken by a quartet containing Nathan Kuresky (Spain Brocar Ale), Dean Watson (Britain Embark Bikestrong), Ronan Killeen (Mayo) and the obligatory Ulsterman, recent Rás Mumhan winner Lyndsay Watson.

“All of the boys are going well,” said Teggart of his Ulster team-mates. “And having the guys in all of the moves today definitely took the pressure off me and allowed me to sit back for most of the stage. I think we have one of the strongest teams in the race and I think any one of the guys could win stages or even the overall, so once we have somebody in the moves we’re happy enough.”

Having opened up a lead of 45 seconds, the British Watson soloed clear of his Irish namesake and the rest of the front group on the run-in and managed to eke out a 25 second lead before a frantic chase by Team Ireland, Trinity Racing and Sheffield ended all four’s quest for glory and saw the stage set for a bunch sprint finale.

With a strong headwind forcing the bunch across the road, Teggart played it cool before finally hitting the front in the last few metres to beat Ireland’s Rory Townsend and Matteo Cigala of Carlow Dan Morrisey in a photo finish.

Five years after his first Rás stage win and yellow jersey, Teggart finds himself in the race lead again courtesy of a 10 second time bonus for the stage win. With four more stages to go though, the Banbridge man says it’s still too early to concentrate on the overall just yet.

“The Rás is so unpredictable and there’s far too much racing to be done between now and Sunday so we will be stage hunting for now and we can assess things overall come Saturday maybe. We couldn’t have got off to a better start.”