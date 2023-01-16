| -0.6°C Dublin

Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman facing anti-doping probe

Former CMO loses appeal against being struck off UK medical register

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief medical officer Richard Freeman has lost his appeal against a decision to permanently strike him off the medical register and now faces a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) investigation.

Freeman, who was found guilty of ordering 30 sachets of banned testosterone for a rider in 2011, was struck off by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) from March 2021.

