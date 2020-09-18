Eighth place finish on 'most dangerous day' sees Sam Bennett take another step towards green jersey glory

Ireland's Sam Bennett, center, and Slovakia's Peter Sagan, right, cross the finish line of the 19th stage of the Tour de France. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)

Ireland’s sprint king Sam Bennett is set to ride into Paris with the green jersey and an almost unassailable lead in the points classification after finishing eighth on yesterday’s stage 19 of the Tour de France from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole.

Soren Kragh Andersen raced away from a late 12-man break, featuring Bennett and his green-jersey rival Peter Sagan, in the closing stages to make it three stage wins for Team Sunweb while the 29-year-old from Carrick-On-Suir was content to man mark the former World Champion all the way to the line.

Bennett finished one place ahead of Sagan after earlier getting the better of the Slovakian at the intermediate sprint to extend his lead in the points race to 55.

With just a 36km time trial at La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday, Bennett, who is the first Irishman to wear a classification jersey at the Tour in 31 years, is almost certain to win the green jersey if he makes it to Paris on Sunday without incident.

Bennett is looking to become the first Irishman to win any class in the Tour since Sean Kelly took green for the fourth and final time in 1989, and to end Sagan’s stranglehold on a green jersey he was won a record seven times since 2012.

“It’s growing day by day but it’s still not finished,” Bennett said of his advantage.

“Today was the most dangerous day, it was a critical day. I want to thank the team for the amazing job they did, and I think I even out-performed myself. I didn’t expect to be able to ride like that.”

Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey and his 57-second advantage over fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar as the peloton rolled in more than six minutes later, having given up the chase on the breakaway with around 20km to go.

The battle for yellow will now be settled in Saturday’s time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles, but Friday was about the fight for green as Sagan looked to capitalise on an opportunity to dent Bennett’s advantage.

But the former world champion could not make an impression as Bennett marked him all the way and pipped him in both the intermediate sprint and at the finish line.

The race broke up after the intermediate sprint, just inside the final 50km.

The Ineos Grenadiers’ Luke Rowe, riding his sixth Tour but the first that will not end with the yellow jersey within his team, joined a break that included Bennett and Sagan alongside a powerful group of riders including Greg Van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin.

The peloton soon gave up the chase and left the group to contest stage honours, but they were not content to roll in together as a number of attacks came before Kragh Andersen broke off the front to ride home solo.

“For the last kilometre I was screaming, ‘Can you confirm one minute?’ because I didn’t believe it,” Kragh Andersen said of the lead he built.

“Two wins in the same Tour, I’m speechless. I could have never dreamed something better… this is memories for the rest of my life. I’m just super happy.”

PA Media