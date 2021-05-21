Egan Bernal still in pink as Giacomo Nizzolo breaks Giro d’Italia duck with stage 13 win

Italy's Giacomo's Nizzolo celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Giacomo Nizzolo ended his long wait for a Giro d’Italia stage win as Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey in Verona.

Nizzolo, the European and Italian champion, had a record 11 second places without a win in Giro stages, but the Qhubeka-Assos rider finally broke his duck on stage 13 to spark emotional celebrations.

Of the Irish riders, Dan Martin (Israel Start-up Nation) finished 65th on the stage to stay 17th in the general classification, seven minutes and six seconds behind Bernal and Team DSM’s Nicolas Roche is 62nd in General Classification after coming home in 122nd.

The virtually pan-flat 198km stage from Ravenna was always destined to finish in a sprint, though Jumbo-Visma’s Edoardo Affini tried a late dart away from the fast men on the finishing straight before being overhauled by Nizzolo just before the line, ending with second place ahead of Peter Sagan.

“My goal was to be second, maybe that was the trick to gain the victory,” Nizzolo joked.

“I’m super happy. My only goal in the sprint was to not get blocked in the final. I went quite far in the wind but I had good legs and it worked out.”

“(Affini’s attack) was a reference for me, I tried to catch him from as far as possible. He did a great effort so congratulations to him as well but I’m so happy.”

Asked what a first Giro stage win meant to him, the 32-year-old said: “A lot, a lot. As I said, I don’t think my value changed because of the Giro but it is obviously nice so I will enjoy it.”

The sprint finish meant no change to the general classification as the overall contenders enjoyed a relatively easy day after two stressful stages and the looming presence of Monte Zoncolan on Saturday.

The Ineos Grenadiers’ Bernal retains a 45-second advantage over Aleksandr Vlasov, with Damiano Caruso one minute 12 seconds down ahead of Britain’s Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates in fourth and fifth respectively.

“It was a bit calm and finally we had an easy day in the Giro,” Bernal said. “I think we had some time to recover a little bit but tomorrow we will have a hard day, so from now we start to think about tomorrow.”

One thousand fans are due to line Saturday’s climb after tickets priced at 10 euros were snapped up inside an hour.

Asked if he would target a stage win in the pink jersey, Bernal said: “That would be special but it’s difficult to control all of the peloton and to control the break.

“I would be happy if I just keep the maglia rosa but I will do my best.”

