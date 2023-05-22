Eddie Dunbar targets strong finish with ‘big few days to come’ in Giro d’Italia

Eddie Dunbar of Jayco Alula has impressed at the Giro d'Italia© Getty Images

Gerard Cromwell

Riding only his second Grand Tour, Corkman Eddie Dunbar is currently in eighth place overall, 3’40” behind French race leader Burno Amirail, as the three-week Giro d’Italia heads into its final six days on Tuesday.