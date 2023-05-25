Eddie Dunbar moves up to fourth overall in Giro d’Italia as Filippo Zana wins stage 18

Team Jayco Alula's Filippo Zana celebrates winning stage 18 with Eddie Dunbar

Cork rider Eddie Dunbar moved up to fourth place in the general classification of the Giro d’Italia following a gutsy ride on a challenging stage 18 in the Dolomites.

Latest NewsMore