Eddie Dunbar forced to abandon Vuelta a Espana after crashing in neutralised zone

Eddie Dunbar of Jayco Alula has crashed out of the Vuelta a Espana

Irish rider Eddie Dunbar has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a Espana after crashing during the neutralised zone at the start of today’s stage 5 from Morella to Burriana.

The Jayco-Alula team leader had already crashed twice during Saturday’s opening-stage team time trial in the wet conditions in Barcelona while he also suffered significant time losses on Monday and Tuesday’s stages.

Dunbar had been targeting a top-10 finish in general classification but after a difficult opening week was sitting 42nd overall, over five minutes down on race leader Remco Evenepoel.

The team have yet to clarify the details around Dunbar’s injuries.

The 26-year-old Banteer man was racing in his second Grand Tour of the year after impressing at the Giro d’Italia, where he finished seventh overall in his first three-week race as team leader.

Dunbar had also gone into the Vuelta on the back of a solid seventh-place finish at the Tour of Poland earlier this month.

