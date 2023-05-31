Eddie Dunbar determined to climb to greater heights after shining at Giro d’Italia
Cork rider ready to take lessons from his breakthrough Grand Tour into Vuelta a Espana in August
Gerard Cromwell
The only rider to win the Junior Tour of Ireland two years in a row, Eddie Dunbar has always shown stage-racing potential. In 2018 he finished second on the final mountain stage and eighth overall at the U-23 Tour de France, behind a certain Tadej Pogacar. , before moving into the paid ranks with Aqua Blue later that year.