Dream debut for Sam Bennett as Irishman wins first stage of Tour Down Under

Ireland's Sam Bennett won on his Deceuninck-Quick-Step debut to take the first stage of the Tour Down Under.

Bennett, who signed a two-year deal with the Belgian team last month, held off Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a close race to the line.

The 29-year-old takes a four-second advantage over Belgium's Philipsen into the next stage.

"It was definitely the work of the team that earned the win today," said Bennett on the Tour Down Under website.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel the pressure coming to Deceuninck-Quick-Step and trying to get that first win.

"The guys did an absolutely fantastic job, kept me in a great position, and then executed the lead-out perfectly. Every one of them played a superb role today."

The British duo of Chris Lawless and Simon Yates finished 12th and 26th respectively.

PA Media