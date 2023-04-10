Dean Harvey ‘disappointed’ to lose Rás Mumhan title after time penalty

Irish rider Dean Harvey said he is “disappointed” but not angry after losing out on overall victory at the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan after being hit with a time penalty.

Harvey appeared to have won the day after finishing first on the final stage in Killorglin ahead of an elite eight-man breakaway group after 113km of dramatic racing, but his joy was short-lived.

The Trinity Racing rider – who was racing for Cycling Ulster this weekend – had fought his way back to the front of the race after suffering two punctures but the commissaires deemed that he had broken the rules in the manner in how he used a car to chase back to the leaders.

Harvey, a rising star of Irish cycling, started the day in second place overall, just four seconds behind Scottish rider Finn Crockett (Spokes Racing Team), but the five-second time bonus that comes with the stage win should have been enough to see Harvey leapfrog his rival.

However, the Belfast rider was relegated to last position in the breakaway group and then hit with a two-minute time penalty, which saw Matthew Warhurst (Rokit SRCT) take the stage honours ahead of Irish junior rider Seth Dunwoody (Cycling Ireland Junior Team) while Crockett took the overall yellow jersey. The Scottish rider finished one minute ahead of Ewan Warren (Caldwell Cycles).

Harvey, meanwhile, dropped to eighth on the stage and seventh in the general classification.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” the 20-year-old told Independent.ie. “You know, I’m more disappointed for the team as a whole, because they rode so well for me this weekend, especially today. They deserved to get the win from their race but… what can you do.

“I wouldn't say I'm angry, I'm just disappointed.”

Dean Harvey in action during Sunday's third stage. Photo: Caroline Kerley

Harvey believed he didn’t break any rules in his chase back to the leaders after suffering an unfortunate mechanical problem.

“No, basically I didn’t break any rules,” he said. “What happened was I got a puncture, and I had to get one of my ‘swannies’ to phone the team car to tell them, because there was no team car behind the break for some reason. I was able to change bikes and I got towed behind the car back to the break I was in, which is allowed in cycling. We didn’t do anything wrong, but someone thinks we did, so.”

A spokesperson for Rás Mumhan said that while they wouldn’t always penalise a rider who was chasing back to the peloton within the team cars, it was a different scenario for a rider who was chasing back to a group in contention for honours.

“It was going to be a contentious decision, either way,” the spokesman said.

Harvey, however, is looking ahead to more challenges ahead including the Rás Tailteann next month.

“It’s not the end of the world, I’ve got bigger challenges ahead. I can move on pretty easily,” said Harvey, who was prominent over the four days of racing in Kerry and Cork. “There’s more positives than negatives. I felt good all weekend and I felt I was riding pretty smart as well.”