Dawson and Larkin to lead Irish challenge at Dublin cyclo-cross World Cup

Maria Larkin on her way to winning the Cyclo-cross National Championships last January. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Irish national champions Chris Dawson (McGlinchey) and Maria Larkin will lead the Irish challenge after being selected to ride the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Dublin stage on December 11.

Five riders have been selected to represent Ireland by the Cycling Ireland off-road commission for stage nine of the World Cup series, which takes place on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Dawson will be joined in the men’s elite race by double national series round winner Dean Harvey and Darnell Moore.

Chicago-based Larkin has been confirmed on the women’s team, the 35-year-old veteran and current national champion is competing in her third UCI World Cup event of the season after starting in both the Waterloo and Fayetteville editions last month. Roisin Lally will join Larkin in the line-up.

The riders will compete against some of cyclo-cross's biggest stars at the Sport Ireland Campus.

In the men’s race, current World Champion Tom Pidcock will take the start line alongside former three-time rainbow jersey winner Wout van Aert in a star-studded line-up.

The women's world cup podium has been dominated by Dutch riders. Fem van Empel leads the way in the classifications but has come up second best in recent rounds to Puck Pieterse which could make for an exciting battle in Dublin if the riders are in attendance.

Support races on Saturday, December 10, will give domestic riders a chance to take on the special purpose-built course in Dublin.

A contingent of Irish riders will also compete in the UCI C2 men and women junior races, the start lists of which will be confirmed in due course.