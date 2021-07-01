Dan Martin's Tour de France diary: ‘I want to go to the Olympics to get a medal – which is a realistic goal’

On every Tour de France there are stages that catch you out, days that you don’t think are going to be that hard but prove otherwise. I call them ‘sleeper’ stages. Today was one of those sleeper stages, and it wasn’t just because the coffee machine on our team bus stopped working before the start.

As today’s route looked pan flat on paper, every team probably disembarked their bus this morning knowing the stage was going to end in a sprint finish.

When you have five or six sprinters from different teams who all believe in their chances, there’s not really much point in attacking because you know those teams are always going to chase down the breakaway and bring the race together before the finish for a bunch sprint.

Usually what happens is a couple of guys go clear in the first attack, the sprint teams set up at the head of the peloton and we roll along a couple of minutes behind them until it’s time to ramp things up at the end. That’s what you go into days like day today expecting. You’re not really switched on because you think the start will be relatively easy.

This morning, though, that didn’t happen. Instead, eight really strong guys jumped clear. Now, Greg van Avermaet, Kasper Asgreen, Thomas de Gendt, Søren Kragh Andersen, Nils Politt, Toms Skujins, Georg Zimmermann and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) are all serious riders in their own right so put them together and you suddenly have a very powerful combination up front.

Soon, the rest of the peloton came to the realisation that the sprinters’ teams of Lotto-Soudal, Deceuninck-Quickstep, DSM, Bora-Hansgrohe, Alpecin-Fenix and Trek-Segafredo all now had men up the road, which meant that their team-mates behind, the guys who usually sit on the front on days like this, weren’t going to chase.

It was panic stations behind as the teams who had missed out tried to get organised. It was pretty brutal as we averaged 50kph for the first hour, with the Bahrain and Arkea-Samsic squads among those trying to close a gap that had gone out to over a minute. For some reason, the break split up ahead and were dangling just ten seconds up the road before Van Avermaet rode away from them. As Roger Kluge jumped clear and went in pursuit of the Olympic champion, we could finally breathe.

While the expected crosswinds never materialised today, which made it easier to get shelter, it was fast all day and far from a day off. It’s weird but you get used to riding at 50/60kph and today was far from flat terrain, which shows the level of the peloton here.

My legs didn’t feel great today but I think it’s more because my brain wasn’t in the race and it was hard to switch on. Maybe I was lacking that cup of coffee.

The finish today was on a big wide boulevard in Chateauroux, where 13 years after he first won here, Mark Cavendish repeated the feat today.

I’ve known Cav since I first started racing when I was 16 years old. He now has 32 Tour de France stage wins and is approaching Eddy Mercx’s record of 34. Not bad for a little fat kid from the Isle of Man.

On a side note, sometime during yesterday’s stage it was announced that I have been selected for Ireland for the Olympic road race in Japan at the end of the month.

I’m over the moon to be going to the Olympics again. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since they announced a tough course in Tokyo.

I want to go to the Olympics to try and get a medal which, with almost 5,000 metres of climbing on this year’s circuit, is a realistic goal.

While the terrain in Tokyo suits me, the road race comes just ten days after the Tour de France ends. That’s the reason why I decided with the team to go for stage victories here rather than the overall classification.

If you ride for the general classification, you use so much energy that your get to Tokyo empty. Riding the Tour the way I’m doing it is perfect preparation. That’s how Greg van Avermaet won in Rio.

While the world championships allows squads of up to a dozen riders, at the Olympics everyone has a small team and I’m so excited to have been selected with my cousin Nico (Roche) and Eddie Dunbar. When I tell people the team, they can’t believe how strong it is for such a small nation.

Hopefully, we can do something special there.

