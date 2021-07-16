| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘With stakes high there was no shortage of of guys willing to take risks’

Friday July 16, Stage 19: Mourenx to Libourne (207 kms)

General view of a crash during stage 19. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Expand

Close

General view of a crash during stage 19. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

General view of a crash during stage 19. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

General view of a crash during stage 19. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dan Martin

For a fella who’s won so many races, including 12 Grand Tour stages, Andre Greipel is a really quiet guy. Although I’ve known Andre for years now, I didn’t know it was his birthday today until we got to the sign-on podium where they played ‘Happy Birthday’ over the speakers to him.

With the mountains behind us, today’s flat stage looked on paper to be one made for sprinters like Andre and our team knew a stage win would make a great birthday present. But with so many teams yet to win a stage on this race, there were plenty of riders willing to jump up the road and spoil the party as we rode out of Mourenx.

After today there are just two stages left; an individual race against the clock and the final sprint stage to Paris on Sunday. Realistically, today was the last chance for anyone other than a time trial specialist or a sprinter to win a stage on this Tour de France.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy