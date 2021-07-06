| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘Today we are mates but tomorrow we could be rivals for stage victory’ 

Tuesday, July 6 – Stage 10: Albertville to VaIence (190.7km)

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Valence Expand

Close

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Valence

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Valence

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 10 of the Tour de France from Albertville to Valence

Dan Martin

Clear blue skies and spectacular scenery greeted us this morning as we boarded the team bus for a two-hour drive down the mountains to the start this morning in Albertville, the payback for not having a transfer on Sunday evening.

Having daubed ourselves in suncream and lined up in shorts and short-sleeve jerseys, the whole peloton was caught out by a sudden downpour as we waited on the start line but it went as quickly as it came and the roads were dry by the time we exited the neutralised section after 6km.

Although today’s mainly flat route seemed destined for an easy start and a bunch sprint finale, with so many sprinters having gone home over the weekend, it meant there were fewer sprint teams around to control things, so we were a bit worried that it might be all-out attacking from the gun again.

Most Watched

Privacy