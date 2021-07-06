Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘Today we are mates but tomorrow we could be rivals for stage victory’ 

Clear blue skies and spectacular scenery greeted us this morning as we boarded the team bus for a two-hour drive down the mountains to the start this morning in Albertville, the payback for not having a transfer on Sunday evening.

Having daubed ourselves in suncream and lined up in shorts and short-sleeve jerseys, the whole peloton was caught out by a sudden downpour as we waited on the start line but it went as quickly as it came and the roads were dry by the time we exited the neutralised section after 6km.

Although today’s mainly flat route seemed destined for an easy start and a bunch sprint finale, with so many sprinters having gone home over the weekend, it meant there were fewer sprint teams around to control things, so we were a bit worried that it might be all-out attacking from the gun again.

Thankfully, though, two riders got up the road after 3km and as everyone knew they didn’t have much chance of staying away to the finish on their own, it was the most relaxed start of this Tour so far.

Expand Close The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Valence / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pack rides during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 190.7 kilometers (118.5 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Valence





As the duo built up a lead of over six minutes, I had time to have a chat with Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates and a few others.

There is a big group of us now, all climbers, riding at the back, just trying to stay out of trouble and waiting for the chance to go on the attack in the mountains.

I’ve been talking to Simon every day since the start last week. He lives near me in Andorra, and we know each other pretty well, but we’re both here with the same agenda.

Rather than riding for the overall classification, we are here chasing a stage win, which means that today we are mates but, tomorrow or the next day, we could be rivals for the stage victory.

The first effort I had to make today was on the fourth-category climb, where BikeExchange rode hard on the front in an effort to drop a few sprinters and make life easier for their man Michael Matthews.

After a rest day, this first effort always really hurts the legs but then the body wakes up and you start to feel a bit better again.

With 70km to go, we were on a big wide road and myself and Mike Woods were chatting about the expected crosswinds ahead and how the race might split.

Suddenly there was a narrowing of the road and a group including Richie, Geraint and a few others got tangled and fell a few metres in front of us.

Luckily for us, there was a gap in the central reservation, where we could flick around them to the right, but it was another reminder of the need to stay concentrated at all times.

With around 35km to go, teams were soon trying to take advantage of those crosswinds to split the peloton and open gaps.

I lost a load of positions by going the long way around a roundabout soon after that and ended up right at the back just as we entered smaller roads and some team hit the throttle at the front.

Soon we were doing 75kph through these little towns on bumpy roads, which can be pretty scary at times. You just have to trust the guys in front of you and hope nobody makes any mistakes.

With dark clouds looming overhead, I just tried to stay out of trouble and once we got to within 20km from the finish, a group of us just rolled in a few minutes behind triple stage winner Mark Cavendish, our thoughts on the mountains ahead.

Read More

Tomorrow, we have a meeting with the iconic Mont Ventoux. I haven’t raced up it too many times, but tomorrow I will get two goes, so I’m excited about that. There are a lot of guys who have been waiting to do something in the big mountains though, so it will be interesting to see what happens and if I can get myself involved in the action.

The past few wet and miserable stages have ironically seen the sun appear as soon as we cross the line. Today though was the reverse; we just made it onto the team bus before it started lashing again.

It was so torrential that we almost came to a stop on the motorway out of town due to flash flooding. One of the drawbacks of having the longest team bus in the peloton is that we often get stuck in tight situations.

At the moment, it looks like we’re actually jammed in a beautiful little medieval village a few kilometres from our hotel. We could be here a while, so the team cars are coming back for us.

Tour de France, Live, TG4/ITV4/Eurosport, 12.0