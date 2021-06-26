| 14°C Dublin

Dan Martin's Tour De France Diary: Today showed why riding the Tour is like a real life game of Mario Kart

Saturday June 26, Stage 1: Brest to Landerneau (198kms)

Dan Martin

As we rolled out of Brest this morning, there were plenty of black and white Breton flags flying and it was really nice to see the fans lining the roadside again.

Last year, because of the restrictions, it didn't really feel like the Tour de France. We were riding through ghost towns and the roads were eerily quiet in places that would normally be full of colour and excitement.

The atmosphere from the fans is what makes the Tour so special. But sometimes it's what makes it so dangerous too.

