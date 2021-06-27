| 16.5°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: Today I was starting to question what the hell I’m doing here

Sunday June 27, Stage 2: Perros-Gueirec to Mur de Bretagne (184km)

Alpecin–Fenix rider Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dan Martin

With everyone on my team except me having been involved in at least one crash yesterday, we broke four bikes on the opening stage of this Tour. Stuff like that is inevitable when you’re involved in a high-speed crash, but it made for a very late night for our team mechanics last night.

As well as their everyday chores of pumping, cleaning, oiling, changing tyres, tightening spokes, checking cables, replacing handlebar tape, and thoroughly examining all of our frames, last night they had to build four brand new bikes from scratch.

While most of my team-mates seemed okay after hitting the deck at high speed during yesterday’s crash-marred stage, Chris Froome and Reto Hollenstein had to go to hospital for scans afterwards and were still there by the time we finished dinner last night.

