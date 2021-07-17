| 23.4°C Dublin

Dan Martin's Tour de France diary: 'There was added pressure not to fall off or do anything stupid in front of a global audience'

Saturday July 17, Stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Emilion Individual time trial (30.8kms)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, competes during the 20th stage of the Tour de France from Libourne to Saint-Emilion. Photo: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, competes during the 20th stage of the Tour de France from Libourne to Saint-Emilion. Photo: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Dan Martin

After a tough stage yesterday, I was looking forward to celebrating my German teammate Andre Greipel’s birthday with a piece of cake at dinner.

We have an Italian chef though, so we got panna cotta instead, which was nice but not the same as birthday cake.

With just an individual time trial and a short stage to Paris ahead of us, I celebrated the unofficial end of the Tour with a beer afterwards too.

