Dan Martin's Tour de France diary: 'There was added pressure not to fall off or do anything stupid in front of a global audience'

After a tough stage yesterday, I was looking forward to celebrating my German teammate Andre Greipel’s birthday with a piece of cake at dinner.

We have an Italian chef though, so we got panna cotta instead, which was nice but not the same as birthday cake.

With just an individual time trial and a short stage to Paris ahead of us, I celebrated the unofficial end of the Tour with a beer afterwards too.

Apart from the few specialists against the clock or those who weren’t fighting for a good overall position in this Tour, for most of the peloton today was just about getting through the stage and ticking it off the list.

Although my race against the clock didn’t start until 4pm this afternoon, we had to leave the hotel at 8.0 this morning to get to the start town, where I had an appointment for a pre-Olympic PCR test.

In order to fly to Tokyo with the Irish team on Monday, the test had to be done by a special laboratory accredited by the Japanese government.

My teammates Guillaume Boivin and Mike Woods are also riding the Olympics for Canada so Guilllaume got tested today too, but Mike left the Tour on Thursday night so that he could spend more time in Tokyo and acclimatise a bit better ahead of the road race.

The recon ride this morning took longer than expected, about an hour and 15 minutes, as we had to ride back to the team bus afterwards. I just took it nice and easy and got the body moving.

Chris (Froome) got to try out a new prototype bike from our team sponsors FACTOR in the time trial, which promises to be lot faster than our current time trial bike, which was developed a few years ago now. FACTOR have invested a lot of technology to make it one of the fastest bikes in the world so I’m looking forward to getting my hands on that in the next race against the clock.

Even if you’re not going to be riding flat out, it’s good to go through all the motions of a full TT day as practice for the next time you are going to be riding flat out.

It’s always a bit weird when you’re a climber in a team full of sprinters though, as you are usually higher up the overall classification by the time you get to the end of the three weeks.

Because the time trial starts in reverse order of the overall standings, this meant the guys were finished before I even got going today, and all of them, except Guillaume – who waited for me, headed to the next hotel in the team cars, which made for a bit of a lonely wait on the bus for a couple of hours before the start.

It’s always a special moment when you roll down the ramp in a Tour de France time trial and I always get nervous beforehand. You don’t want to make a mistake and want to get through it without any incidents.

The camera motorbike was right behind me when I rolled down the ramp today and followed me for a while, so there was added pressure not to fall off or do anything stupid in front of a global audience.

Even though there was no point in me killing myself to record a fast time, I still had to ride hard enough to make sure I stayed inside the time cut and could start again tomorrow.

That meant riding at about 85 percent and concentrating properly for the day even if I finished four and a half minutes slower than stage winner Wout van Aert, who covered the course in just under 34 minutes.

I’ve worked hard to get my position on the bike as aero as possible recently and I felt quite good out there, although with one eye on the Olympic road race next week, today was more of an active recovery day than an all-out effort.

There were huge numbers of fans on the side of the road, with a few groups of Irish fans among them so I had great support out there too.

Usually, we would have a flight to Paris tonight but, because of Covid restrictions, we have a long 300km drive to the next hotel and the same again in the morning.

Tomorrow is the last day of this Tour de France. While it would normally be a day to recover again and just finish the Tour safely, with Andre on the team we have a sprinter here who can win the stage.

For us, tomorrow is going to be another important day.