Dan Martin's Tour de France diary: ‘The buzz of the crowd led to me overdoing it a bit’

Wednesday June 30, Stage 5: Changé to Laval Espace Mayenne
Individual time trial (27.2km)

Dan Martin

SOMETHING I’ve never really liked about Grand Tour time trials is how long the day can feel for such a short stage.

Although I wasn’t due to start until 2.57 this afternoon, I was up at 8.0, had my suitcase packed at 8.15 and, after a quick breakfast, was in the team car for the drive to the start at 9.0. The bus had left three hours earlier.

At around 10.15, Mike Woods and I did a recon ride of the course, which took about an hour by the time we got back to the bus.

Something that’s changed over the last few years on the Tour is the use of smaller roads on the early stages. In my first Tour, we spent much of the opening week racing on big boulevards all day, but the roads in this area of France seem to be a lot narrower and have a lot of road furniture on them; traffic islands, bollards and ramps, which means that you had to have your wits about you all day.

