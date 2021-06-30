Dan Martin's Tour de France diary: ‘The buzz of the crowd led to me overdoing it a bit’

SOMETHING I’ve never really liked about Grand Tour time trials is how long the day can feel for such a short stage.

Although I wasn’t due to start until 2.57 this afternoon, I was up at 8.0, had my suitcase packed at 8.15 and, after a quick breakfast, was in the team car for the drive to the start at 9.0. The bus had left three hours earlier.

At around 10.15, Mike Woods and I did a recon ride of the course, which took about an hour by the time we got back to the bus.

Because I’m not riding for the overall here, today was the first time I’ve seen my TT bike since the Giro. The lower, more-aero position often means you spend the stage feeling a bit strange, using different muscles, but today I actually felt quite good on it.

After a lunch of cold omelette and rice on the bus, we then chilled out before our start times.

About 2.0 I started to get ready and spun my legs on the home trainer for about 25 minutes just to get the blood flowing again.

Riding any time trial is always a good learning exercise. It’s always good to have a routine for those days when you might be up there on the GC and do need to ride hard.

Today we had a guy drive the course and do a full report. They had notes from that in the car and were guiding me through the whole stage, the corners, the best line to take.

The only difference today was I was only riding at 90pc. But you can still do the same thing whether you’re going into a corner at 55kmh or 60kmh and it’s good practice for everybody involved, from the mechanics to the directeurs and the riders.

Another thing I don’t like about races against the clock though, is the way the weather can vary between the early starters and the guys who go off last. It’s something I’ve been bitten by a few times, having to go gingerly around corners in the rain while your rivals fly through them later on in the dry. Afterwards, people only see the results and don’t see the full picture.

Although it was mostly dry for my ride, it had rained about 45 minutes before I started so I sailed into a few corners only to almost slide out on patches where the sun hadn’t yet dried out the road. Some of them were treacherous.

The main thing for me today was not to take any risks and to get through the stage safely, which is easier said than done when there’s a time limit. While you don’t want to take any risks, you also don’t want to take it too easy, have a mechanical in the last few kilometres and be outside the limit and out of the Tour.

It was great to see the amount of people on the side of the road today.

The atmosphere was fantastic and it really felt like the Tour De France again.

Because the opening few kilometres were pretty hilly, I wanted to gauge where I was at and how I was feeling ahead of a trip into the mountains at the weekend but the buzz of the riding in front of so many people cheering and shouting in my face, meant I overdid it a little bit.

To give ourselves a workout, without killing ourselves, the team gave us a guide as to the power outputs we should be using today.

When I looked down though, the numbers told me I was going way harder than I was supposed to be. You don’t get that adrenalin rush in training.

That’s where the power metre is useful. Sometimes you can go into the red too much and end up paying for it later in the stage. When I saw that I had only lost 40-odd seconds at the first checkpoint, I knew I could back off a bit.

The rest of the course wasn’t easy either. This morning, with 10km to go, Mike and I had a tailwind and sailed to the line so I came into that section expecting to fly to the finish. Instead, I hit a block headwind and ended up being faster in the recon.

I think some people think the time trial is a rest day for some riders but because of the time cut, I didn’t ride easy at all today and still lost four minutes to stage winner and defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar, although some of that was probably on damp corners.

After my effort, it was back onto the bus to wait for the others and it was 5.30 before I got back to the hotel.

For a little over half an hour of racing, I’ve been on the go for almost 10 hours already. That’s what adds to the fatigue on the Tour.

