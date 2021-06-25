| 10.1°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: It’s strange to be the only Irish rider in the race this year

Tour de France diary

Members of the Israel Start-Up Nation team. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Expand
Members of the Israel Start-Up Nation team. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Dan Martin

The Tour de France starts on Saturday and Irish rider Dan Martin will be on hand every day to take us through the drama as it unfolds.

Friday June 25: Brittany, northern France

If you’re a regular follower of these diaries, you will be used to seeing Nicolas Roche’s name on the byline above at this time of year. Having ridden the Giro in May however, Nico has a different race program and skips the Tour de France this time around, leaving you with me instead.

