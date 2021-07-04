| 13.1°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: It’s part of the Tour to just survive on these brutal days

Sunday July 4, Stage 9: Cluses to Tignes (144.9km)

Dan Martin in action during stage 9. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dan Martin in action during stage 9. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

With five big mountains and a summit finish atop the longest climb of this Tour ahead of us, today was always going to be one of the hardest days of the race. When we were greeted by torrential rain at the start, I knew it was going to be brutal.

With around 15km of flat before the first climb, all of the big guys on the team: Andre (Greipel), Guillaume (Boivin) and Reto (Hollenstein) rode tempo on the front from the start so that a breakaway couldn’t go clear until we got to the climb, where my team-mate Mike Woods and I had a better chance of being in it.

Mike started the day just one point off the polka-dot jersey of King of the Mountains, so that was in our sights too.

