Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: It was a weird experience to have no idea what was going on up the front

Saturday July 3, Stage 8: Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand (150.8km)

Belgium's Dylan Teuns celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Expand

Belgium's Dylan Teuns celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dan Martin

Hotels on the Tour are like a lucky dip. Teams are allocated accommodation by the race organisation so, as Forrest Gump might say, “you never know what you’re going to get”. Last night we got one of the French budget chains.

Beds too can vary hugely in quality; from ‘really comfortable’ to ‘afraid-to-move-in-case-you get-stabbed-by-a-spring-in-the-middle-of-the night’ so, to ensure a good night’s sleep for each rider, our team staff place a 10cm deep mattress topper on top of our hotel mattress before we even get to the rooms.

Last night, there was no air conditioning in my room, so I left the window open while I was at dinner and hope the place cooled down before I got back which, thankfully, it did.

