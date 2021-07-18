| 18.4°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France Diary: ‘Instead of a post-Tour party, I’ll be checking out my new Irish team kit and going to bed early’

Stage 21 – Sunday July 18: Chatou to Paris Champs Elysées (106km)

The pack rides towards the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and last stage of the Tour de France from Chatou to Champs Elysees in Paris. Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Cole Expand

The pack rides towards the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and last stage of the Tour de France from Chatou to Champs Elysees in Paris. Photo: AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Dan Martin

We left our hotel at 9.30 this morning, giving us enough time to factor in the French holiday-season traffic for the four-hour drive to the start of today’s final stage.

A couple of years ago we had a two-and-a-half-hour drive to the airport before a flight and another drive to the start, but today the leather recliners on the team bus made the trip way more relaxing.

It’s funny how the camaraderie of the peloton comes out on the last day. Instead of kicking the s**t out of each other, we’re all friends, at least until the last hour when we hit the circuit in Paris.

