Dan Martin’s Tour de France Diary: ‘Instead of a post-Tour party, I’ll be checking out my new Irish team kit and going to bed early’

We left our hotel at 9.30 this morning, giving us enough time to factor in the French holiday-season traffic for the four-hour drive to the start of today’s final stage.

A couple of years ago we had a two-and-a-half-hour drive to the airport before a flight and another drive to the start, but today the leather recliners on the team bus made the trip way more relaxing.

It’s funny how the camaraderie of the peloton comes out on the last day. Instead of kicking the s**t out of each other, we’re all friends, at least until the last hour when we hit the circuit in Paris.

While today’s stage may look like a procession on TV, it’s one of the hardest days of the Tour. The 6.8km circuit is horrifically bumpy, so much so that one year my frame snapped during the stage. Speeds of up to 75kph on the cobbles makes bottles bounce everywhere, and broken wheels and punctures are common.

The road surface is so bad that we’d probably refuse to race on it any other day but Paris is part of the Tour so we had to prepare the new guys for the shock of it all beforehand.

Every time I ride onto the Champs Elysees though, I get goosebumps and the noise from the roadside is the final cherry on the top after three weeks of racing.

As a lightweight climber I’m limited in what I can do on a flat sprint stage, but Andre (Greipel) took a good fifth place for us today behind triple-stage winner Wout van Aert.

A few years ago, I was lucky enough to be on the final podium after winning the prize for most combative rider, but you can’t underestimate what it takes just to be capable of getting to the finish of the Tour de France.

Everybody starts this race with high ambitions. I’ve managed to win a stage of my last two Grand Tours; the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana, so I came here to try and win another one. The closest I got was fifth but to win a stage of the Tour de France, everything needs to go your way.

You need to have your best legs of the year and get everything tactically right, all on the exact day that suits you. I did that this year but, unfortunately, my best day coincided with a GC battle on the last mountain of this race, and I didn’t have the legs to contend with the winner of this year’s Tour.

With experience though, I’ve learned not get too excited about winning and not too disappointed about losing. I did my best and it’s all you can ask for. The King of the Mountains classification was a big part of our race for a while too.

I came here with half an eye on it but found out pretty quickly that I didn’t have the legs, while my team-mate Mike Woods led the competition for a day.

The polka-dot jersey is one of the hardest jerseys to win, because you have to make a big effort to get into the breakaways and then you still have to sprint for points at the top of every climb. The constant attacking takes a hell of a lot out of you and it’s why it’s hard to compete with the GC contenders.

With double points at the top of the big summit finishes, we knew it would be difficult to beat those guys who were going for the overall victory.

After winning both of those stages, defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar, almost accidentally, took home the polka-dot jersey as well as the yellow of race winner and white of best young rider.

There’s been a bit of debate as to whether the mountains competition should be changed to favour more aggressive riding in the middle of stages or keep it the way it is. But by winning those two big mountain stages, Tadej’s proven he’s the best climber here.

Having raced with his team previously, I know Tadej really well and he’s ridden a great race. I know a lot of the staff there too and I’m happy for them today.

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions ahead of the Olympics, today is the first time my wife Jess isn’t at the finish since we’ve been together, and it feels strange not to have her here.

Usually, I’d be going on holidays tomorrow with her and the kids. Instead, I’m getting a flight to Tokyo with Nicholas Roche and Eddie Dunbar so, mentally, my finish line is not until after the Olympic road race next Saturday.

Instead of a late post-Tour party, I’ll be checking out my new Irish team kit and going to bed relatively early before forcing myself to get up earlier to try to acclimatise myself to Tokyo time. With the seven-hour time difference in Japan, I’ll be setting the alarm for about six in the morning.