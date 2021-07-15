Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘In the last 2km, I was going all-in for the stage. If I blew up, I blew up.’

Thursday, July 15, Stage 18: Pau to Luz Ardiden (129.7km)

The last mountain stage of this Tour de France, today was the last chance of a stage win for us climbers and the last chance for my teammate Mike Woods to try and win the mountains classification.

While a breakaway was always going to be our best opportunity of winning the stage, we weren’t sure if today’s break would be allowed open a sufficient advantage to stay away to the line, so we decided to see how things went at the start.

For some reason, probably just accumulated fatigue after 17 days racing, I had a bit of a headache and had trouble concentrating for a while early on, so I was happy enough when three riders went clear from the start and there was no immediate counterattacks from the peloton.

After 55km, they crested the fourth category Côte de Loucrup with just over a minute and were still dangling up the road at the intermediate sprint 10km later.

Approaching the intermediate sprint I could see riders moving forward, so I followed them up the side of the peloton. We followed the sprinters when they went for the points on offer and when the Trek guys went over the top of them and attacked, I jumped on the back of them and ended up getting away in a small group.

Although we didn’t stay away for too long, the effort woke my body up and I started to feel better.

Coming onto the 17km long Col du Tourmalet, after 76km, I didn’t have any expectations. There was no pressure on me to do anything which, strangely, can be hard sometimes.

If you’re up in the overall classification, you’re really motivated to kill yourself to stay there but when you don’t have to, it’s so easy just pull the pin, sit up and go easy to the finish.

Sitting towards the back of peloton, out of the wind, as we climbed I was soon watching guys suffer around me and figured I was on a good day as the peloton whittled down to less than half its size by the top.

A near crash on the first corner of the descent gave me a bit of a reminder to concentrate on what was a very fast, very bumpy 15km descent and we came ripping into the final mountain of this Tour de France.

The last time I rode up Luz Ardiden was with my dad as a 16-year-old on my holidays. Back then I was delighted to be riding my first ‘Tour de France’ mountain. Today, I was just happy to be on the last climb of this Tour.

You could sense the fatigue in the peloton as we climbed and I realised that by not going deep yesterday I had given myself a chance today. I followed the wheels and kept looking for an opportunity to win the stage.

A hard tempo from the Ineos team brought the previous escapees back on the climb and started to shell guys out the back every few metres. As guys went out the back door, I kind of picked them off one by one, rode around them and hung in there. With about 5km left, there were about 15 of us left up front.

With 3km to go, race leader Tadej Pogacar attacked and the pace suddenly ramped up. Somebody let the wheel go in the middle of our group and I ended up at the back of eight chasers as Pogacar, Vingegaard and Carapaz, the top three in this year’s Tour, rode away with Enric Mas and Sepp Kuss.

I reckoned they couldn’t hold that pace right up to the summit though, so I rode my own tempo and sat with my group for a bit. With 2km to go, I knew the gradient eased slightly. I attacked my group to try and bridge across to the five leaders with about 1.7km to go.

I was going all-in for the stage. If I blew up, I blew up. I could see what was going on up ahead but Sepp Kuss was setting a really hard tempo for his teammate Jonas Vingegaard and I just couldn’t get across the gap. I caught Kuss in the last few metres and took fifth on the stage at the summit, 24 seconds behind stage winner and yellow jersey Pogacar.

Between the weather conditions and the way I’ve been feeling lately, today is the first day I’ve really felt like a climber in this Tour and that I could compete with the best guys here.

The guys ahead of me today are flying, so I’m happy with fifth on the stage. It’s nice to finally get my climbing legs back. You need all of the stars to align on the right day to win a stage of the Tour de France. Today I came close.

I just didn’t quite make it.