Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘In the last 2km, I was going all-in for the stage. If I blew up, I blew up.’

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark wearing the white jersey. Photo: Reuters Expand

Dan Martin

Thursday, July 15, Stage 18: Pau to Luz Ardiden (129.7km) 

The last mountain stage of this Tour de France, today was the last chance of a stage win for us climbers and the last chance for my teammate Mike Woods to try and win the mountains classification.

While a breakaway was always going to be our best opportunity of winning the stage, we weren’t sure if today’s break would be allowed open a sufficient advantage to stay away to the line, so we decided to see how things went at the start.

