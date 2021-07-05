Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: I’m hoping a few presents will get me back in good books when Tour is over

Usually, the stage before a rest day entails a long transfer to the next hotel afterwards, sometimes even a flight. Yesterday though, we got lucky as our hotel was just 10km from the finish.

About a half an hour after our last riders to finish were showered and changed aboard the team bus, and an hour and 20 minutes after Aussie Ben O’Connor had won the stage, we couldn’t understand why the road was blocked and the buses hadn’t left yet. We didn’t realise that there was one rider yet to finish.

While the spotlight shines on the stage winners and overall leaders at the Tour, there are dozens of daily battles going on in the race. South African Nic Dlamini crashed in the opening kilometres yesterday and spent most of the stage riding on his own without any help.

He showed amazing courage to ignore the lure of the broom wagon and the pain of his own injuries to keep fighting and finish the stage in brutal conditions, but unfortunately he was one of those who finished outside the time-limit and is now out of the Tour.

It’s a pity the weather has been so bad the past few days because apart from hiding the spectacular scenery in this region of France, it’s also made a hard race even more difficult so today’s rest day was badly needed by everyone.

There’s been a huge number of calories burned over the last few days, probably an average of 7,500 per day, so a lot of today was spent eating and sipping drinks to try and catch up on that deficit and stay well hydrated.

It’s funny how the cold and wet affects your muscles differently and does more damage.

After a normal day, you’re tired but you don’t get as much muscle soreness. Today, as we rolled out of the hotel car park for a light training spin, my legs were like rocks.

There’s nowhere flat to ride here though so we rode part way up the Col d’Iseran, one of the highest roads in Europe.

While we kept it as easy as possible you also need to keep the muscles working, so I did a few sprints, some low cadence work, then spun my legs for a bit and did a three-minute really hard effort to get the heart rate up, just so that it’s not a shock to the system when we go start racing again tomorrow.

Having missed the opening weekend in Brest, team owner Sylvain Adams rode with us today. He had to do the same race organisation PCR test before today’s rest day as we did last night to be allowed into the race bubble. It’s a bit of a tradition now that he comes with us on rest-day rides. He really supports our efforts and it’s nice to have him around.

Since the Tour started, I’ve barely got to speak to my almost-three-year-old girls, as they’ve been in bed by the time we got to most hotels. This afternoon, it was nice to be able to video chat to them for a bit. For them, me being away from home is a novelty for a few days.

After that, once they start to miss me, they just want to know where I am and if I’m coming home, so they gave me the cold shoulder a bit today. I’m hoping a few presents will get me back in their good books when the Tour is over.

Speaking of cold shoulders, I used the sauna today after training just to get a bit of heat into my body. Normally, with the Olympic road race in Tokyo approaching at the end of the month, I’d be doing a little bit of training in the sauna to acclimatise if I wasn’t on the Tour.

Today though, I just wanted to feel warm again for a few minutes after such a cold few days. While my Israel StartUp Nation team has been affected by the crashes of the opening nine days, we’re one of the few teams with everyone still racing.

Mike Woods came here to chase the overall but was out of it after a crash on the first day. Andre’s (Greipel) been frustrated in the sprints so far too, but having so many experienced guys around means we cope with the negative days better.

We’ve all seen it before, the bad weather, the crashes, the misfortune. It means we’re not moping around the bus or the hotel after stages.

We know the weather is picking up, the sun will be out tomorrow and we’ve got high hopes for the rest of the race.

Tour de France: Live Eurosport/TG4, 12.0