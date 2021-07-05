| 13.5°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: I’m hoping a few presents will get me back in good books when Tour is over

Monday July 5, Rest Day: Les Brevieres

Team Qhubeka NextHash rider Nic Dlamini. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Expand

Dan Martin

Usually, the stage before a rest day entails a long transfer to the next hotel afterwards, sometimes even a flight. Yesterday though, we got lucky as our hotel was just 10km from the finish.

About a half an hour after our last riders to finish were showered and changed aboard the team bus, and an hour and 20 minutes after Aussie Ben O’Connor had won the stage, we couldn’t understand why the road was blocked and the buses hadn’t left yet. We didn’t realise that there was one rider yet to finish.

While the spotlight shines on the stage winners and overall leaders at the Tour, there are dozens of daily battles going on in the race. South African Nic Dlamini crashed in the opening kilometres yesterday and spent most of the stage riding on his own without any help.

