Dan Martin’s Tour de France Diary: ‘If you’re not alert your race could be over in an instant’

Friday July 2 – Stage 7: Vierzon to Le Creusot (249km)

Team Jumbo–Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia after crossing the finish line. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Daniel Martin

After 249km, the longest Tour de France stage in 21 years, I got two reminders in quick succession why – in this race – you can never switch off.

The first came as I was descending towards the finish in Le Creusot. At that point everyone was weary, mentally as much as physically, and one of the Movistar guys in front of me wasn’t concentrating, hit a hole and his hands came off the bars.

It was one of those moments your heart stops, a six-foot guy sprawled on the road in front, his bike bouncing all over. I hit the brakes and judged it right – that he was going to slide left – and I managed to stay on my bike. If you’re not alert in those moments, your race could be over in an instant.

