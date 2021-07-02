Dan Martin’s Tour de France Diary: ‘If you’re not alert your race could be over in an instant’

After 249km, the longest Tour de France stage in 21 years, I got two reminders in quick succession why – in this race – you can never switch off.

The first came as I was descending towards the finish in Le Creusot. At that point everyone was weary, mentally as much as physically, and one of the Movistar guys in front of me wasn’t concentrating, hit a hole and his hands came off the bars.

It was one of those moments your heart stops, a six-foot guy sprawled on the road in front, his bike bouncing all over. I hit the brakes and judged it right – that he was going to slide left – and I managed to stay on my bike. If you’re not alert in those moments, your race could be over in an instant.

Shortly after I caught up to Primoz Roglic, one of the big contenders for the yellow jersey who was having a nightmare day. A crash earlier this week left him worse for wear and things went from bad to worse when he was dropped by the leaders’ group on the short, steep climb up Signal d’Uchon.

I was a rival of his in the Vuelta a Espana last year and to see one of the race favourites struggling is never nice. I gave him a few words of encouragement as we rode towards the finish, but in the end I let him go.

For me, yesterday was about one thing: conserving energy.

If I could get into a breakaway, of course I would have tried, but once that wasn’t on the cards the plan was to look to the weekend and a more realistic chance of a stage win.

It had been an early start. We left our hotel at 8am to make the two-hour drive to the start, where we were one of the first teams to sign on. Before Covid it used to be a free-for-all but now they make every team do it separately in a specific order.

I don’t really understand it as we’re together all day in the peloton, but for spectators and fans it’s a nice show as they have a steady stream of information about riders instead of the mad rush it used to be, with everyone arriving at the last moment.

Our plan was to get two guys in the breakaway – Guillaume Boivin and Omer Goldstein – and we expected a steady start due to the headwind. But it was crazy from the outset, a 29-rider break eventually getting away that included race leader Mathieu van der Poel.

I don’t remember the last time the yellow jersey was in a break and it’s strange to see, but the big contenders for general classification don’t see him as a threat so they were willing to let him go.

Normally on a stage that long and (mostly) flat, you can have a bit of a chat with other riders but it was so hectic that there wasn’t much chance, the occasional crosswind making everyone a bit nervous. We were way ahead of even the fastest schedule so it was a day you really had to push the pedals – a day for concentration.

As we headed up the final climb, I wanted to test my legs a bit and I was happy with how they felt. Because everyone arrived four or five days before the race, none of us have ridden up a mountain for two weeks so your body takes time to adapt when you hit the first mountains.

After the stage, it was back into the team bus for a 90-minute drive to our hotel, a part of the race people don’t see but one that can leave riders a bit drained. It’s a cheap chain hotel but that never bothers me; the beds are good and our team chef takes care of food, and little else matters to riders once they get some proper recovery.

Today we’ll need it as we hit the big mountains, with five categorised climbs along the 150km journey to Le Grand-Bornand, the last three all first category.

We did the same finish in 2018, going up the Col de Romme and then the Col de la Colombiere, and they’re very tough. You come down off one and go straight into the other, and for Alpine climbs they’re quite steep, exposed.

There’s a lot of fatigue in the peloton and everyone is already starting to think of that rest day on Monday, but that’s to the back of the mind for now.

We’re expecting an early break because the start is uphill, and I’ll do my best to be in the right place at the right time. Usually getting in the break is not about legs, it’s about judging it correctly: make a mistake, get in the wrong position when it goes and that could be your chance gone with it.

I’m not putting too much pressure on myself, but I plan to be in position and hopefully one of these days I’ll get the luck of the draw. As far as climbers go, today is the day we find out the hierarchy in the peloton – the day everyone’s been waiting for.

