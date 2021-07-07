| 14.9°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘I was in a pretty bad state - my glutes went into a bit of a spasm as soon as the attacking started’

Wednesday, July 7, Stage 11: Sorgues to Malaucene (199km)

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Dan Martin in action at the front of the race. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Expand

Israel Start-Up Nation rider Dan Martin in action at the front of the race. Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Dan Martin

With two ascents of the iconic Mont Ventoux ahead of us today, my team went to the line this morning with the aim of getting myself or Mike Woods into the breakaway. My day got off to a bad start when I lost a bottle in the neutral zone and had to go back to the team car for a new one, which meant I was at the very back when racing began.

The roads were so narrow that it took me about 10km to get to the front, but I’d figured it would take until after 32km and the opening climb of Côte de Fontaine-de-Vaucluse for the break to go, which is what happened when world champion Julian Alaphilippe jumped away with mountains leader Nairo Quintana and dropped him going over the top.

On the downhill, I hit a big hole and my gears went into safety mode, which meant I was stuck on the biggest gear on my bike for about 10 minutes until I figured out how to fix it, which is a hard thing to do when you’re trying to get up the road at the same time.

