Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘I was extra motivated with my girls on the road cheering me on’

Sunday July 11, Stage 15: Ceret to Andorre-La-Vieille (192km)

I woke up this morning in a beautiful hotel, located right on the beach. The sun was shining, the waves were lapping at the sand and all was well, until I remembered that tomorrow was the rest day and today we had another huge mountain stage ahead of us.

As Mike Woods had the polka-dot jersey of mountains leader this morning, our team had to sign-on for today’s stage 20 minutes before the start. As soon as we were done though, we went to the start line and set up camp at the front like a group of teenage girls queuing for Taylor Swift tickets. With the first 18km of today’s stage uphill on very narrow roads, we knew it was important to be at the front from the get-go this morning if we were to have any chance of getting into the breakaway.

Mike was the first one to attack today, pulling a small group clear right from the off, but nothing stuck until, after about 10km, I managed to follow the right move and eight of us forced a group away.

As there was nobody in the move that threatened Mike’s mountains jersey and I was one of the strongest climbers there, I was quite happy with the composition of the break. It was a great scenario for us so we kept riding hard.

Having opened a big gap, I thought we were gone for the day but, on the long descent that followed, I was told that Mike was in a big group coming across from the peloton at 25 seconds. With the melting tar making every corner a lucky dip as to how your bike would hold up and four big mountains ahead, we eased up on the descent and waited for reinforcements on such a long stage.

As our groups merged on a big wide road in the valley, I drifted down the line to check out who had come across and couldn’t believe how many strong riders had made it. With 34 Tour stage wins between the 32 riders in the break, I thought ‘Jesus, this is going to be a difficult stage to win!’

We were riding towards my home in Andorra though, so I knew I’d have lots of friends on the roadside and that my wife and two little girls would also be there about 6km from the finish. I was determined to stay up front and give it everything I had.

After a few guys started attacking when we merged, FDJ put a man on the front and began to set a tempo for their climber David Gaudu. It was a bit surreal to have one guy riding on the front and 30 guys sitting on behind him, but we were all happy with that.

Most of the climbs were ridden at quite a steady pace, apart from the sprint for points at the top, where Mike had to settle for third on the first two summits. Because the climbs weren’t that steep today, we knew he was going to have problems against sprinter Wout Van Aert and possibly Wout Poels, who has a good kick on him too, so I tried to help Mike as much as I could, both tactically and by getting bottles for him whenever he needed one.

Unfortunately, he lost the lead in the mountains competition but there are plenty more climbs between here and Paris and it’s definitely an objective for us now.

As our advantage grew to over nine minutes, everyone started thinking about the end. I was nervous about the highest point of this Tour, the 11km long, 2,400 metre-high Port d’Envalira with 55km to go. Whenever I do it in training (which isn’t very often because I don’t like the mountain) I always suffer. Fortunately, there was a headwind most of the way up and although I struggled a bit with the altitude, my legs were okay and I managed to stay in the group.

A rapid descent led us onto the Col de Beixalis, with 20km to go. One of my favourite climbs in the world, I do it two or three times a week sometimes and the descent goes straight to my house. My girls and all my friends were on the roadside today cheering me on and it was a great atmosphere.

I didn’t have the legs to follow as American Sepp Kuss, who also lives in Andorra, soloed clear off the front but I was able to pace myself and kept catching guys as the 6.5km climb wore on.

With 15km to go, I crossed the summit in the third group on the road. Julian Alaphilippe set a crazy pace on the descent and took a lot of risks, so we almost caught the second group in the finishing straight, where I won the sprint for eighth on the stage.

I was motivated today, because the stage ended near my home but it wasn’t one that particularly suited me. While the day could have been better, I’m happy with my first top 10 in this Tour, especially from such a strong breakaway.

Just as I crossed the line, our soigneur handed me a recovery drink while somebody else stuck a PCR stick up my nose. It’s not the most pleasant way to end a stage, but that’s the world we live in now.