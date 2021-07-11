| 13.6°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘I was extra motivated with my girls on the road cheering me on’

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France Expand

Sepp Kuss of the US celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France

Dan Martin

Sunday July 11, Stage 15: Ceret to Andorre-La-Vieille (192km)

I woke up this morning in a beautiful hotel, located right on the beach. The sun was shining, the waves were lapping at the sand and all was well, until I remembered that tomorrow was the rest day and today we had another huge mountain stage ahead of us.

As Mike Woods had the polka-dot jersey of mountains leader this morning, our team had to sign-on for today’s stage 20 minutes before the start. As soon as we were done though, we went to the start line and set up camp at the front like a group of teenage girls queuing for Taylor Swift tickets. With the first 18km of today’s stage uphill on very narrow roads, we knew it was important to be at the front from the get-go this morning if we were to have any chance of getting into the breakaway.

