Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘Every time I take on the descent off Portet d’Aspet, it pulls me back to 1995’

AFTER looking at today’s course in a bit more detail last night, myself and my American teammate Mike Woods decided to take today a bit easier than previously planned. Of course, that is if you can take it easy over a 170km mountain stage that includes 3,000 metres of climbing..

Both of us reasoned that, although today looked like a day that would definitely see a breakaway contest the stage victory, the finish didn’t suit us as much as the next two days and after having a hard day out front in the breakaway on Sunday, we could do with a little more recovery.

The start in Pas de la Case was pretty special for me as I’ve lived here for almost seven years. There were a lot of friends and people I know there so it actually felt like a home start for me, more than I thought it would. A big change in the weather, though, meant that it was only seven degrees and raining as we lined up to start. There was even snow on top of the mountains, which I’ve never seen before in July.

A cold, wet, 20km-long neutralised descent before racing began was ridden gingerly. Having lined up in full winter kits, everyone agreed to stop a kilometre before the end of the neutralised section to take off any excess kit before racing began. As it was still raining though, I kept wrapped up and wasn’t long warming up after a fast start saw us cover the first 20km in 20 minutes.

After 43km, we flew up the 11km-long second category Col de Porte and it wasn’t exactly easy in the bunch. The sinuous 10km descent that followed, combined with the wet conditions, saw some guys more willing to take risks than others and the peloton was split in three or four at the bottom. With the yellow jersey of race leader Tadej Pogacar up front, some of his teammates were with me in the second group of around 40 riders and rode hard in the valley to close the gap.

After about 80km, heading onto the first category Col de la Core, the break of the day eventually went clear, the yellow jersey group eased up and my group regained contact.

Here, we went through the feed zone. As well as being the place where we get handed our ‘meals on wheels’ for the rest of the stage, the feed zone can be a dangerous place, as I proved today. Usually, a soigneur hands us up a cloth bag, a musette, containing two full bottles, rice cakes, energy bars, gels and maybe a mini can of coke as we fly past.

The cloth straps on each musette are string-like and long enough for us to grab and sling over our head to pick our bottles and food out on the move before transferring them to our bike and into our rear pockets. The danger comes from getting the musette caught in your handlebars, or somebody getting their bag tangled in their wheel, or worse – your wheel. To avoid this, team leaders usually get one of their team-mates to grab their feed for them.

As I grabbed my musette today, the cloth handles broke and the contents spilled all over the road. While the rest of the peloton had to dodge my bag and my bottles rolling across the road in front of them, I just looked sheepish and dropped back to the team car to get replacements.

Warmer temperatures on the 13km long climb, saw me stop to pull my hat out from under my helmet and take my rain jacket off before the EF Nippo team upped the pace and did the descent full pelt. Thankfully, the roads were dry.

The Col de Portet-d’Aspet saw me put my jacket back on ahead of the 35km ride to the finish. I’ve never liked the descent of the Portet-d’Aspet, where Fabio Casartelli died in a crash during the 1995 Tour. Every time I do the descent, it pulls me back to when I was nine-years-old and watching the incident live on TV at home. The image of him lying still on the road after smashing into a concrete bollard is one that’s still raw in my mind.

A very steep, very technical descent, there have been lots of incidents on it over the years. The last time I raced down it, Belgian Philippe Gilbert overshot a corner, ended up in a ravine and broke his kneecap. It could have been a lot worse.

As the breakaway went on to contest a stage won by Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe, today was one of those days I was happy to just count down the kilometres and get to the finish safely.

It’s been hard to be so close to home the last few days and not see my wife and kids but it’s probably good to keep my head in the game. My team came here to try and win a stage. The next two days are mountain top finishes and we’ll give it our best shot.