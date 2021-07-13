| 17.2°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘Every time I take on the descent off Portet d’Aspet, it pulls me back to 1995’

Tuesday July 13, Stage 16: Pas de la case to Saint-Gaudens (169km)

Dan Martin

AFTER looking at today’s course in a bit more detail last night, myself and my American teammate Mike Woods decided to take today a bit easier than previously planned. Of course, that is if you can take it easy over a 170km mountain stage that includes 3,000 metres of climbing..

Both of us reasoned that, although today looked like a day that would definitely see a breakaway contest the stage victory, the finish didn’t suit us as much as the next two days and after having a hard day out front in the breakaway on Sunday, we could do with a little more recovery.

The start in Pas de la Case was pretty special for me as I’ve lived here for almost seven years. There were a lot of friends and people I know there so it actually felt like a home start for me, more than I thought it would. A big change in the weather, though, meant that it was only seven degrees and raining as we lined up to start. There was even snow on top of the mountains, which I’ve never seen before in July.

