Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘At 65kph, the peloton was bombing towards someone sitting at a table and chair in the road’

One of the first things any cyclist does before a spin is check the wind. Most of the time, it’s a good idea to start your spins by riding into the breeze so that you’ll have it on your back on the way home.

In a race, though, you don’t have that luxury. Instead, you try to work out what direction the wind will be blowing along the route and how best to get shelter from it.

A headwind is relatively straightforward. You just sit directly behind the wheel in front of you to save energy. Crosswinds, though, are a different kettle of fish.

In a crosswind, you have to ride on the sheltered side of the rider in front of you. If the wind comes from the left, you sit on their right and vice versa. The problem is that no road is wide enough to shelter everyone in a crosswind, so little diagonal lines of riders, called echelons, soon form when the going gets tough.

A well-drilled team will just move across the road far enough to give their own riders shelter, leaving the rest of the peloton to form their own echelons or, more often than not, scramble in the gutter behind them. With today’s start delayed due to high winds, I knew echelons were likely this morning, but I didn’t bank on being in one before the race even started.

The coming together of a few riders in the last third of the peloton stalled half the bunch a few metres before the end of the neutralised section, just as the guys who were right behind the race director’s car sprang into attack. With the wind gusting across our right shoulder, we had no chance to grab shelter and a gap opened up straight away.

Within a few kilometres there were four echelons on the road, with about half a minute between each one. As my 30-strong group bombed along in the gutter at 65kph, I could see the line of riders flicking around something up ahead. When I got there, it turned out to be somebody with a table and chair sitting out in the road. Luckily, nobody hit them, but I’d say they got some fright when they saw 165 cyclists whipping around them at the last second.

Although experience told me it was eventually going to slow down up front, it took 16km before we regained contact, by which time a 13-strong break had gone clear, with my German team-mate Andre Greipel infiltrating the move.

With neither the GC teams or sprint squads too bothered about bringing them back, things slowed down a lot in the peloton.

The Ardeches region was beautiful today, although one downhill section gave me a fright when we flew into an unlit tunnel and were riding blind at 80kph for a few seconds in the middle of it.

There were a few anxious kilometres in the middle of the stage too when the breakaway’s advantage went out to 15 minutes and we still had almost 80km to go. I’ve never really been nervous about missing a time cut in a Grand Tour before but today was one of those days. With the daily time limit set at a percentage of the winner’s time every day, the faster the break rode, the less time we had to get to the finish.

For Andre, being the best sprinter in the break on a flat day meant everybody knew they needed to attack him and get rid of him before the sprint to have a chance. That’s what they did. The break split towards the end and Andre had to settle for sixth on the stage after a very good ride.

The peloton crossed the line about four minutes inside the time cut, minutes that could easily have been lost through a mechanical or a silly crash near the end, but we all live to fight another day.

