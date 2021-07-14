Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘A fan flew over the side of the mountain in front of one of my team-mates’

Today’s penultimate mountain stage posed a bit of a conundrum for my team this morning.

With three huge mountains coming in the final 60km of the stage, we were unsure as to whether the day suited a breakaway group, or if the overall contenders would contest the stage win on the Hors Category Col du Portet.

As my teammate Mike Woods began the day just eight points off the lead in the mountains classification, we didn’t want any of his rivals for the polka-dot jersey escaping up the road and taking points on the climbs.

With the first 100km mainly flat though, we also knew there could be a huge fight and potential waste of energy to get into the break. After much debate, we figured the overall contenders would be interested in going for the stage win and reckoned that, even if a breakaway did go clear, with three big mountains towards the end, we knew they would need a pretty big advantage to stay clear to the summit finish. We decided to wait for the finale and hope that a good stage finish would see Mike score enough points at the top to take over the jersey.

When a six man group opened a gap of eight minutes early on, my Israel Start Up Nation began to help the UAE team of race leader Tadej Pogacar control the chase behind, which was a bit of a balancing act for us. None of the escapees were a threat in the mountains classification, so we wanted them to stay out front long enough to mop up any mountains points available over the first two summits; the Col du Peyresourde and Col du Val Louron-Azet. But we didn’t want them to get so much of a lead that they would go on to win the stage and take the points on the last climb.

We knew their lead would begin to dwindle once we hit the climbs so the plan was for Mike to try to contest the stage. While Pogacar was always going to be the favourite on the summit finish, if Mike could get a top five, he would regain the lead in the mountains classification and take back the polka-dot jersey. That was the plan anyway.

Plans though don’t always work out. The boys did a great job of protecting us all day but I didn’t feel too great from the start this morning, perhaps the accumulated fatigue from my efforts at the Giro in May are finally beginning to catch up with me.

Today’s final climb has been really good to me in the past. We climbed it on a stage I won in 2013 and I finished second on it in 2018. Today though, was a different story. I put Mike into a decent position on the penultimate climb but, after that, I was gone and couldn’t really do any more.

Mike is still feeling the effects of a couple of earlier crashes and after another hard day’s racing his legs deserted him on the last climb today.

As Pogacar took the stage victory and maximum points at the summit, Mike dropped to joint third in the competition, 12 points off leader Wout Poels.

My first experience of watching the Tour in France was when I was on holiday with my parents. We stood about halfway up the Louron-Azet. From there, we could see the race winding its way down the Peyresourde before climbing up towards us. With about 30km to go today, it was a bit strange to find myself in the exact same spot as a rider rather than a spectator, but it brought back nice memories for me as I climbed.

At the summit finish, we were handed a whistle for the ride back down the descent to the team buses. Cycling down a twisting mountain in the middle of leisure cyclists and pedestrian fans, some of whom are drunk or just not paying attention, is probably the most dangerous part of the race. I’ve heard numerous stories of riders being knocked down by fans on the way to the buses.

Today, a fan skidded into a corner, locked up his wheels and flew over the side of the mountain a few yards in front of one of my teammates, who had to alert the police to what happened so that they could rescue him.

The descent was so thronged that it took us 20 minutes to get back to the bus and we still have a two hour drive to our next hotel.

There’s still one more mountain stage to come tomorrow, the last chance for Mike and I to leave our mark on this Tour. On paper, it’s a stage that suits me. It’s also a bit shorter than today. Hopefully I’ll be feeling better in the morning.