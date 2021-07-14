| 20°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France diary: ‘A fan flew over the side of the mountain in front of one of my team-mates’

Wednesday July 14, Stage 16: Mury to Col du Portet (178.4km)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, won yesterday's stage 17 of the Tour de France Expand

Dan Martin

Today’s penultimate mountain stage posed a bit of a conundrum for my team this morning.

With three huge mountains coming in the final 60km of the stage, we were unsure as to whether the day suited a breakaway group, or if the overall contenders would contest the stage win on the Hors Category Col du Portet.

As my teammate Mike Woods began the day just eight points off the lead in the mountains classification, we didn’t want any of his rivals for the polka-dot jersey escaping up the road and taking points on the climbs.

