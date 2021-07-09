| 13.9°C Dublin

Dan Martin’s Tour de France: ‘A crash on gravel saw riders fall into a roadside ravine’

Friday, July 9 – Stage 13: Nimes to Carcassonne (220km)

Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 13 of the Tour de France from Nimes to Carcassonne

Dan Martin

Although we were only 10km from today’s start, the short journey from our hotel across the gridlocked city of Nimes took no less than an hour . Although we are a big part of the Tour de France, teams don’t get any police escorts and just chug along in traffic with the rest of the commuters on the way to work.  

We’ve learned to leave our hotel ridiculously early every day, but this morning we thought we were going to be one of the last teams to arrive. It turned out we were one of the first, as all the other teams had the same problem.

With the sun shining in Nimes, spirits were high in the peloton and, as soon as racing began, so was the speed. We averaged over 60kph for the first 20km today, before turning onto the smaller roads of Sommier where, ironically, the traffic-calming measures heightened the stress levels in the peloton.

