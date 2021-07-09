Dan Martin’s Tour de France: ‘A crash on gravel saw riders fall into a roadside ravine’

Although we were only 10km from today’s start, the short journey from our hotel across the gridlocked city of Nimes took no less than an hour . Although we are a big part of the Tour de France, teams don’t get any police escorts and just chug along in traffic with the rest of the commuters on the way to work.

We’ve learned to leave our hotel ridiculously early every day, but this morning we thought we were going to be one of the last teams to arrive. It turned out we were one of the first, as all the other teams had the same problem.

With the sun shining in Nimes, spirits were high in the peloton and, as soon as racing began, so was the speed. We averaged over 60kph for the first 20km today, before turning onto the smaller roads of Sommier where, ironically, the traffic-calming measures heightened the stress levels in the peloton.

Lots of speed bumps, traffic islands, pokey-out kerbs, flower pots, signage and other road furniture made things really dangerous.

We thought today might see a large breakaway go clear early on, but once we got onto the small roads, Deceuninck-Quickstep managed to block the road and let a three-man group go clear that included my young Israeli teammate Omer Goldstein.

Hoping to keep things together for their sprinter Mark Cavendish, they knew three riders would be easier to bring back near the end than a large group. By immediately pouncing when somebody eventually managed to squeeze past and counter-attack, they made it clear that they were going to chase anything else that moved.

As Omer and his breakaway partners opened a gap that was never big enough to give them a chance of staying clear, everyone else gave up and settled for a long, hot day in the peloton.

With the mercury rising past 30 degrees today, I dropped back to the team car a few times to grab the cyclist’s version of an ice pack in an effort to regulate my body temperature in the scorching heat. I crammed a pair of women’s tights with the legs cut off, tied both ends, and stuffed with ice under the collar of my jersey at the back of my neck, one of the most effective places to cool your body.

After a while, as the ice melts, it drips down your back too. I also drank 14 bottles, around seven litres, today to stay hydrated.

With around 70km to go, I was riding near the front to keep our sprinters sheltered for a bit when suddenly Philippe Gilbert took advantage of a sleepy peloton and attacked. When a few others went after him, I bridged across and soon the whole peloton followed suit. It turned out to be a good time to be up front because we suddenly turned left off a really fast downhill onto a loose gravel road that nobody knew about.

We flew into it at 80kph and it caused a big crash, with loads of riders sliding off into a ravine at the side of the road. I saw Belgian rider Tim De Clerq go down so hard that I was really surprised to find out afterwards that he finished the stage, but Simon Yates, Lucas Hamilton and Roger Kluge were all forced to abandon the Tour. It was a really dangerous piece of road that should, at the very least, have been signalled. All it would have taken to make it safer was a guy with a flag and a whistle.

As the front of the bunch fought for position in the last 30km or so, I was more concerned about saving energy. The next five days for our team are going to be all about trying to win a stage now, so I sat well back and thankfully was able to ride around another crash with 23km to go. When the pace ramped up in the wind shortly after, I glanced behind and noticed there was nobody there. Everyone behind me had sat up. So I swung off, waited for the 20 strong group and rolled in with them.

Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France and equal Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins in the race. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo

Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France and equal Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins in the race. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo

Read More

While Omer’s escape group got caught today, he did really well. He’s only 25 and doesn’t get a lot of racing in Israel but he’s holding his own in his first Tour. Even as the peloton closed in, he kept attacking so I was surprised he didn’t get the combativity prize, but it’s a jury who select that and they, perhaps unsurprisingly, decided to give it to the only French guy in the break.

At the finish, Mark Cavendish took his 34th Tour de France stage win to equal the all-time record of Eddy Merckx. I don’t think anybody is ever going to get close to 34 stage victories again and it’ll be interesting to see if he can get any more before Paris.

He’s definitely the fastest sprinter at the Tour this year. He’s beaten everybody that’s here, which is all anyone can do and fair play to him for it. I’ve known Cav since I was about 15 years old. He hasn’t really changed, despite all the success. He’s still this hot-headed kid from the Isle of Man who absolutely loves racing his bike. And he’s still fast.

